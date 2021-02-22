Ice Flaking Machine Market 2018 – 2026 Boosted By Rising Demand | Key Players Huurre Group, Angelantoni Life Science s.r.l., F.lli Della Marca srl, IKS International

Ice flakes are defined as extra fine particles of ice that are ideally used foe chilling fresh and frozen food and used in diagnostic and clinical laboratories. Ice flaking machines have wide variety of application such as in manufacturing industries, food beverages industries and clinical diagnosis. Ice flakes are loose ice with irregular particle size. Ice flaking machine are devices that make ice for various industrial and healthcare sectors. Ice flaking machines used in the medical sector and healthcare facilities are far different from food services industries. Flake ice is used to treat injuries such as bruises, sprains, or contusions and is also used to transport medical supplies and delicate tissues and organs. Ice flakes are used in laboratories, emergency rooms, physical therapy centers and rehabilitation center. Hospitals use nuggets and ice makers for cold compression therapy, which lessen inflammation and swelling to the tissues. The advantages associated with ice flaking machines are impeccable. They aid in preservation of organs & also help in providing temporary refrigeration for lab work. Another crucial aspect of ice flaking machines is that it also helps with cooling patients who feel feverish and provokes a feeling of relaxation in them.

Increasing number of surgeries and road accidents in turn increase the use of ice flakes during physical therapy, which is expected to drive the growth of the ice flaking machine market. Increasing research and development and increase in chronic disease and infection increases the demand for refrigeration for lab work, which is also expected to drive the growth of the ice flaking machine market. Advancement in technology and organ transplant surgeries contribute to the growth of the ice flaking machine market. Increase in diagnostic and clinical laboratories, which uses ice flakes for storing the blood samples, propel the growth of ice flakes machine market. However, high prevalence of hospital-acquired infection is expected to hinder the growth of ice flaking machine market.

The global ice flaking machine market is segmented on basis of type, end users and geography:

Segmentation by Type Scale ice Granular ice

Segmentation by End Users Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic center Others

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa

On the basis of end users, the hospital segment accounts for a large revenue share owing to increase in surgeries and accidents along with increase in awareness about the physical therapy. Diagnostic centers account for the rapid growth due to increase in number of laboratories in under developed and developing countries.

North America market for ice flaking machine holds the large revenue share owing to presence of major key players and increase in demand from the healthcare sector. Europe accounts for the second large revenue share in the global ice flaking machine market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth owing to increase in clinical laboratories and diagnostic centers along with awareness about physical therapy. China is expected to show significant growth owing to increase population, increase in surgeries and accidents. Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to show slow growth owing to lack of awareness and less developed healthcare facilities.

Examples of some of the key players present in the global ice flaking machine market are Huurre Group, Angelantoni Life Science s.r.l., F.lli Della Marca srl, IKS International, Labcold, Evermed S.R.L., Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Thomas Scientific, Manitowoc Ice, SC Beverage, and Vivian Ice Machines, among others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Ice Flaking Machine Market Segments Ice Flaking Machine Market Dynamics Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016 Ice Flaking Machine Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024 Ice Flaking Machine Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Ice Flaking Machine Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: Shifting Industry dynamics In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends Key Competition landscape Strategies of key players and product offerings Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective towards market performance

