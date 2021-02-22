Polyglyconate Sutures Market 2018 – 2026 Boosted By Rising Demand | Key Players Medtronic Plc, Lotus Surgicals

Polyglyconate Sutures: Market Insights

Sutures are widely used materials in wound closure. Sutures are commonly known as stitches or surgical threads which are used to repair cuts. Sutures are used to hold the skin, tissues of the human body and blood vessels. There are many kinds of sutures such as absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. Absorbable sutures break down after a period of time as the wound heals. Polygyconate sutures are monofilament absorbable synthetic sutures used for extended wound healing for about six weeks. Polygylyconate sutures are copolymers of glycolic acid and trimethylene carbonate. Synthetic polyglyconate sutures are used for general soft tissue approximations or ligation and in peripheral surgery. Monofilament sutures generally provide a better passage through tissues and elicit lower tissue reaction compared to braided sutures. Polyglyconate sutures have the strongest initial tensile strength of all the other types of sutures and residual strength decreases rapidly. Polyglyconate sutures are preferred in gastrointestinal surgery and in surgery of congenital heart defects. The advanced extrusion process of the polygyconate molecules gives sutures in-vivo strength retention, knot trying security excellent handling and minimal memory. Polyglyconate sutures have advantage over other sutures such as lack memory, pass easily through tissues, improved handling properties and demonstrate superior strength.

To remain “ahead” of your competitors, request for a sample –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1136

Polyglyconate Sutures: Market Dynamics

Increase in number of surgical procedures owing to increasing chronic disease and technological advancement in the usage of various kind of surgical sutures are expected to drive the growth of the polyglyconate sutures market. New product launch and increasing demand for cosmetic surgeries propel the polygyconate sutures market. Increased disposable income is the major factor that contributes towards the growth of the polyglyconate sutures market. However, increase demand for minimally invasive surgical products, improper sterilization system, and lack of skilled professionals in developing countries hinder the growth of the polyglyconate sutures market globally. Side effect caused by sutures is major barrier in polyglyconate sutures market.

Polyglyconate Sutures Market: Segmentation

The global polyglyconate sutures market is segmented on basis of application, end users and geography. Segmentation by Application Cardiovascular Surgeries General Surgeries Gynecological Surgeries Orthopedic Surgeries Others Segmentation by End Users Hospitals pharmacies Specialty Clinics Emergency Medical Services Ambulatory Surgical Centers Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa

Polyglyconate Sutures Market: Overview

On the basis on application, the cardiovascular surgeries segment accounts for a large share in the polyglyconate sutures market due to increase in cardiac disease patient pool owing to unhealthy lifestyle. General surgeries show significant growth owing to number of accidents.

On the basis of end users, the hospital segment shares a large share owing to increase in number of surgeries such as cardiovascular surgeries. Growing popularity in cosmetic surgeries and increase in chronic disease contribute in the share of hospitals in end users segment. Specialty clinics segment shows significant growth in the polyglyconate sutures market.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1136

Polyglyconate Sutures Market: Region-wise Outlook

The North America market for polyglyconate sutures holds a large revenue share owing to presence of major key players, higher adoption of technologically advanced products and increase in prevalence of chronic disease. Rising number of surgeries and augmenting demand for advanced treatment procedures propel the market of polyglyconate sutures market in North America. Europe accounts for the second large revenue share in the polyglyconate sutures market owing to developed healthcare infrastructure, good reimbursement policies. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth owing to increase in medical tourism, improved healthcare infrastructure, large patient pool suffering from cardiovascular disease, coronary thrombosis and others and low cost of treatment and increase prevalence of lifestyle disease. China is expected to show significant growth owing to increase geriatric population and increase in disposable income. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to show slow growth owing to lack of awareness among population and less developed healthcare facilities.

Polyglyconate Sutures Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players present in the global polyglyconate sutures market are Medtronic Plc, Lotus Surgicals, and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Polyglyconate Sutures Market Segments Polyglyconate Sutures Market Dynamics Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016 Polyglyconate Sutures Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024 Polyglyconate Sutures Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Polyglyconate Sutures Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: Shifting Industry dynamics In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends Key Competition landscape Strategies of key players and product offerings Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective towards market performance

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1136/S

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: