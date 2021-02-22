Viscoelastic Agents Market Report -2026 Share With Top Companies Bausch & Lomb, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Medical Optics Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Viscoelastic agents are also known as ophthalmic viscosurgical devices which are used to create and maintain space in the anterior chamber of the eye. Viscoelastic agents are required during implantation of an intraocular lens to protect the corneal epithelium. The viscoelastic agents are transparent gel-like substances that have elastic and viscous properties. The composition of viscoelastic agents includes sodium hyaluronate, chondroitin sulfate, or hydroxypropyl methylcellulose in varying concentrations. Viscoelastic agents have properties of both solids and fluids and vary among each other with respect to viscoelasticity, pseudoplasticity, viscosity and coatability or surface tension. The clinical application of each viscoelastic agents depends on its characteristics. Viscoelastic agents are used during surgery to stabilize and protect tissue from turbulence and ultrasound energy.

According to data from World Population Prospects, the number of elderly population is expected to double by 2050, from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050. The global viscoelastic agents market is expected to show remarkable growth over the forecast period due to rise in geriatric population. Diabetic patients are affected with indications such as diabetic retinopathy and blindness. Increase in the number of diabetic patient pool drives the overall growth of viscoelastic agents market. Higher adoption of surgeries in higher economic region propels the viscoelastic agents market. Others factors like increasing prevalence and incidence of eye-related disease, changing lifestyle pattern are the factors which are fueling the growth of the global viscoelastic agents market. However, factors like high cost and lack of awareness are the major factors delaying the growth of viscoelastic agents market. Moreover, lack of reimbursement policies and untrained ophthalmologists in under developed regions are the major factors hampering the growth of the viscoelastic agents market.

The global market for viscoelastic agents is segmented on basis of product type, materials, application, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type Cohesive Viscoelastic Agents Dispersive Viscoelastic Agents Viscoadaptive Viscoelastic Agents

Segmentation by Material Hyaluronate Products Chondroitin Sulfate Products Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose

Segmentation by Application Cataract Surgery Glaucoma Surgery Keratoplasty Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ophthalmology Surgery Center Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics

Viscoelastic agents are extremely important for the success rate of all the eye surgeries. Cohesive viscoelastic agents are useful in maintaining space in the anterior chamber of the eye during surgeries. Dispersive viscoelastic agents are mainly required for protection of corneal epithelium. Sometimes, it is important to use both types of viscoelastic agents for different steps of surgery, either individually or in combination. A new viscoadaptive product hold the largest market share over forecast period because it has properties of both cohesive and dispersive agents.

On the basis of geography, global viscoelastic agents market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the viscoelastic agents market due to high adoption among end user and presence of leading players. Additionally, the rise in the geriatric population increases the viscoelastic agents market growth in this region. Europe is the second leading market for Viscoelastic agents due to increased healthcare facilities, and technological advancement. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate due to a large patient pool and increase in product awareness among the patients. However, Latin America and Middle East Africa expected to show delayed growth over the forecast period due to lack of awareness and poor healthcare facilities.

Some of the key players operating in the global Viscoelastic agents market are Bausch & Lomb, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Medical Optics Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Neu Micromed International Pvt. Ltd., EyeKon Medical, Inc. Lifecore Biomedical, LLC, and others.

