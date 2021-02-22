Leukapheresis Market Worth $27.7 million – Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Leukemia

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Leukapheresis Market by Product (Apheresis Machine, Leukocyte Filter, Column, Disposables), Leukopak (Mobilized, Non-Mobilized, Human Primary Cells), Application (Research, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Research Institute) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™

Revenue Growth Opportunities:

The global leukapheresis products market is projected to reach USD 27.7 million by 2023 from USD 19.4 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The global leukopaks market is projected to reach USD 445.6 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 46.4%.

Leukapheresis Market Growth Drivers;

Increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia;

Globally, the incidence of leukemia has risen significantly. According to the NIH National Cancer Institute in 2015, 405,815 people were suffering from leukemia in the US. According to NIH estimates, the number of new cases of leukemia has increased on an average rate of 0.3% each year over the last 10 years (from 2006 to 2015). The NIH also estimates that the number of new cases may reach 60,300 in 2018. According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, from 2010 to 2014, leukemia was the sixth-most-common cause of cancer deaths globally.

Increasing number of blood donations;

The global demand for blood and blood components is on the rise. In the US alone, ~44,000 units of blood are required every day in hospitals and emergency treatment facilities. Approximately 21 million units of blood components are transfused every year in the US. The requirement of leukocytes/WBCs is increasing with the increase in demand for leukopaks in clinical research and the rising number of clinical trials for the development of CAR-T therapy for leukemia.

By type of leukopaks,

the mobilized leukopaks segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the leukopaks market in 2018. The large share can be attributed to the increasing demand for low granulocyte and low hematocrit contamination, high cell viability, and an increase in CD34+ cell frequencies for the development of immunotherapies.

Based on applications,

the research applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global leukapheresis products market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of leukapheresis products in research activities propelled by increasing research activities being undertaken for cancer, immunology, infectious diseases, drug discovery, regenerative medicine, and cell-based therapies.

By end user,

the blood component providers & blood centers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global leukapheresis products market in 2018. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing number of blood donations, growing demand for leukopaks for the development of CAR-T therapy, and rising demand for leukopaks in clinical conditions like cancer.

Geographical Scenario for Leukapheresis Market:

Geographically, the global leukapheresis products and leukopaks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2018, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the leukapheresis products market, followed by North America and Europe. APAC’s prominence in this market is mainly due to the increase in Regenerative Medicine research in the region, growth in the number of clinical trials for CAR-T therapy, and the presence of leading pharma and biotech companies focusing on cell therapy research.

Global Leaders:

The prominent players in the global leukapheresis products market are Asahi Kasei Medical (Japan), Fresenius (Germany), Haemonetics (US), Terumo BCT (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), and Macopharma (France). Some prominent players in the leukopaks market are HemaCare (US), AllCells (US), StemExpress (US), PPA Research Group (US), Key Biologics (US), Caltag Medsystem (UK), ZenBio (US), Precision for Medicine (US), and BioIVT (US),