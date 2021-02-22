Cake Pans Market – Recent developments in the competitive landscape forecast 2021 – 2031

Cake Pans are considered as a baking appliance that requires to be heat-resistance to sustain the heat of the baked food. Durable cake pans are the most preferred consumers. Moreover, while buying a cake pan, one of the essential factor that the consumers consider is the quantity of food that sticks to the pan while baking a cake. Hence, the manufacturers of cake pans are more focused on making less sticky and non-coated cake pans to market their product as ‘non-sticky’. Cake pans are offered in various shapes, materials and sizes made primarily to get exclusive designed cakes.

Additionally, cake pan manufacturers are primarily focusing on the convenience of commercial customers and hence, offering a wide variety of material types, such as metal, glass, ceramic, silicone and others. This in turn makes the operation of cake pans easy and enhances the expediency, and thus the cake pans prove to be a labor-saving device. Cake pans find broad applications at commercial places such as hotel, café, residential centers, restaurants and other commercial places. It is available in low, medium and high price range in the market. Cake pans offer various desirable and innovative features, which will trigger the growth of cake pans in the forecast period.

Global Cake Pans Market Dynamics

Key factors driving the demand for cake pans, include rising disposable income, increasing population, growing food and beverages industry, etc. Increasing demand for cake and cupcakes are the factors mainly responsible for the growth of cake pans. Expanding western culture across the globe and demand for newly designed cake pans for each occasion, particularly in developed regions, are also driving the cake pans market. The high cost of cake pans is restraining the cake pans market, particularly in developing countries. Due to its high cost, an average consumer in developed countries tends to buy only one cake pan and use it for various decorative patterns. The key factor driving the market for cake pans is the demand for cake at most occasions. The manufacturers of cake pans have a significant opportunity in developing economic cake pans as it has relatively high demand in cake pans market than the premium cake pans due its affordability.

Manufacturers are offering a varied range of cake pans making equipment and solutions owing to increasing consumers’ demand for personalized products in different locations around the world. Increasing penetration of cake pans in rising café chains, restaurants and hang out places has led to foresee outstanding market growth avenues throughout the forecast period.

The manufacturers are also offering cake pans with a combination of a corrugated texture with non-stick coating and slight ridges. Thereby, cake pans are gaining immense popularity at commercial as well as domestic application and is anticipated to continue its stable growth in the forecast period. Fast pacing lifestyle of today’s world demands labor-saving as well as time-saving devices such as cake pans. Thereby, cake pans manufacturers are trying to offer even heat distribution, non-stick corrugated bottom, and durability.

Moreover, increasing inclination towards energy efficiency and eco-friendly nature of products such as cake pans is expected to proliferate overall cake pans market opportunities.

Global Cake Pans Market Segmentation

Cake Pans includes the following segments:

The global cake pans market can be segmented on the basis of the product type as:

Traditional Cake Pans

Novelty Cake Pans

Cupcake Pans or Mini Cake Pans

Cake Rings

Bundt Pans

Other Product Types (Sheet Cake Pans, Springform Pans, etc.)

Pricing analysis of global cake pans market is segmented on the basis of product types by calculating the average selling price, which varies depending on the wide range of brand, designs, quality and various technological features.

The global cake pans market can be segmented on the basis of material type as:

Metal

Glass

Ceramic/stoneware

Silicone

Other Material Types

The global cake pans market can be segmented on the basis of coating type as:

Coated

Uncoated

The global cake pans market can be segmented on the basis of price range as:

Low

Medium

High

The global cake pans market can be segmented on the basis of end user industry as:

Hotel

Restaurant

Café

Residential

Other End Use Industries

The global cake pans market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Cake Pans Market Regional Overview

The global market for cake pans witnessed fast growth in the last few years. The cake pans market is segmented on the basis of region, which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East Africa. North America, Latin America, Japan and Europe have significantly high value and volume share in the cake pans market as cakes are the centerpiece at almost all occasions such as weddings, baby showers, birthdays, Christmas, etc. compared to rest of the world. Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantially high growth rate cake pans market. The developing economy such as Middle East Africa, Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific have significantly high opportunity for cake pans market.

Global Cake Pans Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the cake pans market are:

Bundy Baking Solutions

Crate and Barrel

Royal Albert

WMF Group GmbH

Universal Industries Corporation (Pty) Ltd

Trudeau Corporation

Vanilla Food Company Inc.

LLOYD Industries

Nordic Ware

Silicone Zone

Other Key Players

