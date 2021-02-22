Tea Pitchers Market – Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

Renowned as the king of beverages, drinking tea is an indelible part of culture in almost every country across the world. While urbanization has been making a gradual shift in how we consume beverages, the commercial shelves of tea pitchers have seen their numbers multiply. The mounting demand for tea pitchers can be explained by the shift in drinking pattern of people across various demographics. The Americans, for instance, are cutting back on soda-based beverages, and shifting towards iced tea, smoothies and coffee-based drinks. This trend has set stage for the tea pitchers market in the Americas.

Basic Tea Pitchers Prevail the Demand

Tea pitchers or iced tea pitchers are available in several variants including basic, brewing, mixing, and double infusion. Attributed to its low price, basic tea pitchers are attracting majority of the demand; though the other advanced versions of tea pitchers seem to garner higher revenues. The advanced tea pitchers formats such as brewing iced tea pitchers feature insulated carafes, thus are most sought by tea freaks who travel considerably.

Mixing tea pitchers, also known as infusion tea pitchers, suits those who want their tea brewed out of leaves and in flavor blends. There are several further varieties of mixing tea pitcher, including fruit infusion flavor pitcher and tea and fruit infusion pitcher with ice core rod.

Based on material, iced tea pitchers are available in plastic and glass make for visibility of contents. The demand for plastic and glass formats of tea pitchers are nearly equal. Considering tea pitchers by serving quantity, 8 serving tea pitchers have the highest demand, as compared to tea pitchers offering 4 and 12 servings.

E-commerce Attracting Large Number of Tea Pitchers Consumers

Use of advanced technologies by e-commerce channels have led to enhanced product accessibility to the consumers. Tea pitchers market being largely influenced by growing e-commerce penetration, has seen significant growth through this channel. Specialty stores are the next preferred marketing channel for the tea pitchers market. The growth in kitchen section of supermarkets and hypermarkets have led to a surge in demand of tea pitchers through this channel as well.

Emerging Markets Promise High Growth Opportunities

Tea pitchers’ revenue has been the highest in developed regions including North America, Europe and Latin America. The demand for tea pitchers in these geographies are moderate and stable, which encourages manufacturers to focus on these regions. Asia Pacific excluding Japan has seen tremendous growth in tea pitchers demand largely supported by urbanization and rise in lifestyle standards. There is ample scope of penetration available in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa for tea pitchers’ market, due to which these regions seem to be the most fertile opportunity grounds. Especially, countries like China and India, where population growth is coupled with surge in urbanization are potential markets for entry of more international market players.

