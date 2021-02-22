Ureteroscopy Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.4% – Technological Advancements and Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Devices

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Flexible and Semi-rigid Ureteroscopy Market by Product (Flexible Ureteroscopes, Semi-rigid Ureteroscopes), Application (Urolithiasis, Urinary Stricture, Kidney Cancer), End User (ASCS, Hospitals), and Region (US, Canada, Asia, Europe) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Global Ureteroscopy Market is expected to reach USD 1,054.1 million, at a CAGR of 5.4%

Major Growth Boosting Factors:

# Increasing Incidence of Urolithiasis

# Technological Advancements and Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Devices

# Growth in the Geriatric Population and Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

# Adverse Effects of Lithotripsy Procedures

# Improving Hospital Infrastructure

# Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

By product type, Categorized into flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopes. The flexible ureteroscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market in 2018. Also, technological advancements are allowing hospitals to switch from rigid/semi-rigid ureteroscopes to flexible and fully digital ureteroscopes for improving the accuracy and effectiveness of treatment procedures as well as reducing their overall cost. The flexible ureteroscopes market is further segmented into fiber optic and digital ureteroscopes

Based on application, the flexible ureteroscopy market is segmented into urolithiasis, urinary stricture, and kidney cancer. Urolithiasis is the largest application segment. Market growth can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of kidney stones and the widespread adoption of ureteroscopes in diagnostics.

By end user, the semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. In 2018, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share can be attributed to investments by hospitals for the expansion of surgical infrastructures, the growing number of kidney stone procedures performed in hospitals, and the establishment of new hospitals in various geographies.

Geographical Scenario: The flexible ureteroscopy market is geographically classified into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the largest regional market for ureteroscopes majorly due to the high prevalence of kidney stones (and the large number of surgical procedures performed for the same) and the rising healthcare expenditure in this region. Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market during the forecast period. Growth in this region is mainly due to the large patient population.

Global Leaders:

Some of the major players operating in semi-rigid ureteroscopy market are Olympus (Japan), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), KARL STORZ (Switzerland), Richard Wolf (Germany), ELMED Medical Systems (Turkey), Rocamed (France), Maxer Endoscopy (Germany), ProSurg (US), and Vimex Endoscopy (Poland).