High Purity Argon Market – Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2027

Argon is a odorless, colorless, non-toxic gas which populates the earth’s atmosphere by less than 1% in terms of volume. Being an inert gas, argon does not chemically react with other substances easily. Argon, when electrically excited, emits a pale blue-violet light.

Argon could be referred to as pure liquid argon (PLAR) or crude liquid argon (CLAR). Crude argon is generally found as a by-product in the production of high purity argon. Crude argon also finds some limited uses such as welding applications and steelmaking. High purity argon is typically recovered or purified using the purge gas as its feed.

A mix of nitrogen and hydrogen,, with a small amount of argon, used for the commercial production of ammonia produces high purity argon as a by-product. The methane produced in ammonia production is recycled in a fired heater, driving the synthesized gas generation, from which high purity argon is retrieved and processed.

The research report can be used as a comprehensive business document for leading business organizations operating in the global high purity argon market. Some of the leading players identified in the global market include Air Liquide, Praxaire, The Linde Group, and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

High purity gas witnesses diversified application in the manufacturing process across various industries globally. These products are used in various industrial processes as a protective atmosphere to prevent chemical changes and oxidation during the manufacturing process.

Electronics and automotive parts manufacturing, steel manufacturing, winemaking, welding and metal fabrication, and food preservation are some applications that witness significant demand for high purity argon globally.

