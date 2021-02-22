Accident Recorders Market – Outlook, Size, Share & Forecast 2017 to 2027

The WHO (World Health Organization) stats show that every year, roughly 1.25 million people die in road crashes, on average 3,287 deaths per day. Distracted driving remains the main cause of fatal road accidents, which has triggered installation of safety and precautionary measures in automobiles.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=677

Accident recorders save precise information before, during and after the crash, and deliver considerable source of data for vehicle owners and regulatory authorities to determine actual cause of any crash. When any car accident takes place, accident recorders save the information recorded a few seconds before and/or after the accident. Numerous benefits of accident recorders are expected to fuel growth in the accident recorders market.

Outlook

A new report available with Fact.MR about the global accident recorders market delivers a comprehensive analysis that can assist industry players engaged in accident recorder manufacturing or are intended to initiate the business. The in-depth analysis includes all important factors that hold significant influence on the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2018 – 2027.

To get exclusive insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=677

CDC states that every day approximately 9 death and 1000 injuries occur due to crashes in the United States. This statics are solely reported for the cases of distracted driving.

Owing to increased incidences of distracted driving across the globe, the automotive industry is actively involved in the installation of safety and precautionary measures in the vehicles. As accident recorders save accurate information before, during and after the crash, it delivers a significant source of data for regulatory authorities and vehicle owners to precisely determine the cause of any crash. The fleet industry is another important end-user of the accident recorders.

For entire list of market players, request for TOC here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=677

In addition, regulation on mandatory installation of accident recorders in race cars and incidences of self-driving car crashes are likely to boost adoption of accident recorders in the future.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A, franklin. arnold

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates