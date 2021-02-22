Electric Brake Booster Market– Overview On Demanding Applications 2025

Global Electric Brake Booster Market: Snapshot

Continued thrust on product development by several players has been providing a major impetus to the global electric brake booster market. Aimed at lessening the amount of pedal pressure required for braking, such electric brake boosters are fast supplanting mechanical vacuum brake boosters systems. Keeping in mind the electric vehicle revolution, deep-pocketed big players in the electric brake booster market are seen developing products particularly suited for electric and hybrid vehicles.

As carmakers across the globe strive to further improve the comfort of drivers and passengers, they are increasingly outfitting their products with such advanced products. This spells great opportunity for the global electric brake booster market. Sensing it, many new players are eying the market with novel lightweight and cost effective solutions, particularly for the electric vehicles segment. All these are also serving to make the global electric brake booster market highly competitive and fragmented

Global Electric Brake Booster Market: Product Innovations

Current product innovations are directed towards making the brake boosters suitable for upcoming trend of electric and hybrid-electric vehicles. Industry titans are making great strides in launching a product that is suitable for the upcoming EV trend as well as aligned with regulatory requirements by the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).

In the fourth quarter of 2017, Bosch had launched a new electromagnetic, vacuum-independent brake booster called iBooster. To meet the demand of an advanced braking system in modern driver assistance automobiles, Bosch has launched this new braking booster which is suitable for hybrid as well as electric vehicles. According to the company, iBooster’s second generation has lighter weight that accommodates the increasing demand for light weight fuel efficient vehicles.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a Tire One supplier of automotive industry has also developed an electric motor powered brake system. The new design replaces the conventional vacuum booster with an electric motor that communicates with the master cylinder.

Thus, the global electric brake booster market is expected to witness new entrants that focus on delivering novel electric brake solutions for EVs.

Global Electric Brake Booster Market: Key players

Few of the key market players in the global electric brake booster market include Bosch, Continetal, TRW, ACDelco, Ford Motor Company, FTE, Aisin, Bendix, Cardone, and Crown Automotive.

In conclusion, the report on the global electric brake booster market includes in-depth analysis of above-stated factors that influence the market growth. Such thorough analysis has made the report the most comprehensive research report that can assist financial community in making business decisions.

