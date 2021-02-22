Potash Fertilizers Market– Survey On Product Awareness 2025

Natural potassium does not exist in environment since it responds aggressively with water. Fertilizer potassium is at times called “potash”, a term that originates from an early making procedure where potassium was filtered from ashes of woods and concentrated by dissipating the leachate in huge iron pots (“pot-cinder”). Plainly, this activity is not in practice anymore and isn’t feasible naturally. In production of food, potassium is eliminated from the soil in the crops that are harvested and should be replaced keeping in mind the end goal to keep up the crop growth in future.

Potassium is an essential mineral required for human wellbeing. Moreover, potassium is also a fundamental compound for plant’s health and there must be a satisfactory supply in the soil to keep up the plants’ growth. At the point when the potassium supply is constrained, plants produce low quality, have decreased yields, use less water productively, and are more prone to disease damage and pest.

Key Market Participants

Rising population has led to a rapid surge in food consumption, due to which farmers are focusing on improving their yield per hectare. In addition to the various tools and equipment used to improve farm output, demand for effective fertilizers has also witnessed an increase. The adoption of fertilizers is also likely to witness an increase on account of favorable government initiatives,

such as the provision of subsidies. To maintain soil productivity, regular use of potash fertilizers is vital, which is propelling the demand for potash fertilizers. Further, increased disposable income has led to shift a consumption pattern which will influence sales of high-nutrition and high quality food products.

This trend will ultimately increase demand for high-quality fertilizers. Additionally, owing to easy availability, low-cost, government subsidy and lack of substitutes, potash fertilizers are likely to witness steady demand during the assessment period.

Key players operating in the potash fertilizers market include Israel Chemicals, Agrium, OCP, CF Industries, Urakali, Yara, Mosaic, and Potash Corporation.

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain.

Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed.

Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

