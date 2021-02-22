Metominostrobin Market : Industry Research, Growth Trends and Opportunities During 2017 – 2027

The global metominostrobin market is predicted to increase growth with rising focus on research and development. The curative and preventative activities of metominostrobin could attract a whole lot of demand in the market. The fungicide’s residual activity could last close to 50 days and could be directly applied to paddy water or to foliage.

Oribright is one of the new metominostrobin fungicides used to control rice blast. It is recommended to apply this fungicide 10 days prior to and after the manifestation of initial symptoms of rice blast. In plants, the fungicide is observed to move basipetally and acropetally.

Recently, Sumitomo’s metominostrobin has received approval from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in Brazil, the second largest soya bean producing country. The approval covers foliar application of the fungicide on six crops including corn, soya bean, rice, wheat, cotton, and kidney beans. Argentina, world’s leading soya bean producer, has already received a registration approval for metominostrobin as a Crop Protection product.

Along with Argentina and other Latin American countries including Columbia, Peru, Eucador, and Bolivia are leading soya bean producers across the globe have also received the approval. Asian Fruit and cereal producers such as Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and other important rice cultivators including India, Pakistan and Shri Lanka have a significant market presence of metominostrobin.

Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain.

Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

