Aerosol Insecticides Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment,2018 to 2027

Fact.MR

Aerosol insecticides or the insecticides that are packaged in aerosol form are commended as insecticide products that produce less waste as compared to other varieties as they are designed to deliver only a specific amount of the poison during each spray. Owing to this factor, the global market for aerosol insecticides continues to hold an important place in the overall insecticides industry.

Aerosol insecticides are chiefly found in three forms: insect growth regulators, residual insecticide sprays, and contact insecticide sprays. Of these varieties, the segment of contact sprays is considered more effective in scenarios that require spraying the insecticide directly onto the target for quick action. Several contact sprays include active ingredients that contain synthetic toxins that target the insects’ central nervous system

Key Developments in Competitive Landscape

Bayer joined members of agriculture industry – BASF, Syngenta, Mitsui Chemicals, and Sumitomo Chemical Company to develop and supply innovative vector control solutions to help eliminate malaria by 2040. Bayer has been involved in the development of effective vector control tools for more than 60 years.

The company is pursuing the development of novel insecticide active ingredient that has recently progressed into a new development phase. A unique solution to control insecticide resistant mosquitoes is expected to be available along with necessary tools, assuming successful progress.

Monsanto is likely to collaborate with AgriMetis, an agricultural chemical firm on novel insect protection compounds. AgriMetis produces semisynthetic compounds utilizing Saccharopolyspora spinosa. Spinosad insecticides are originated from bacterium through the process of fermentation.

The company chemically changes the fermentation product to enhance characteristics such as potency and the species that can be targeted.

 

