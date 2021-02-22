Tocopherol-rich extract Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2031

Tocopherol-rich extract market is expected to grow over the forecast period due to its versatile functionality which enables it to be used in a wide range of applications. The tocopherol-rich extract is the common name for E306 which is rich in Vitamin E. Tocopherol-rich extract is obtained by the steam distillation of edible vegetable oil products. The tocopherol-rich extract is a mixture of the active substances alpha tocopherol, beta tocopherol, gamma tocopherol and delta tocopherol.

Growing functional food and beverages industry has indeed led to the increased need for additives like antioxidants, proving to drive the Tocopherol-rich market. The tocopherol-rich extract is a natural antioxidant approved by the European Union (EU). The use of the tocopherol-rich extract in food and drinks protect food against oxidation rancidity. It also prevents other nutrient and minerals from oxidation, and one such nutrient is Vitamin A. The increased need for fortified and functional food has is anticipated to the increase the demand of Tocopherol-rich extract market in the future thus supplementing the growth of tocopehrol rich market over the forecast period.

With the increasing awareness of personal care products amongst people the demand for antioxidant Tocopherol- rich extract is anticipated to grow. Tocopherol- rich extract finds application in personal care and cosmetic products. It also proves to increases the shelf-life of products like skin care product. With the increased personal care products the Tocopherol-rich extract market is expected to grow. Tocopherol- rich extract protects cell membranes from free radicals which may undergo oxidation. Also, Tocopherol-rich extract which is rich in vitamin E is necessary for fertility and reproduction, regulating immune function, maintaining cell integrity and balancing normal coagulation. Hence is vital for the human body.

Many manufacturers are nowadays investing in animal nutrition seeing the recent trend of people towards humanification of pet food. Tocopherol-rich extract finds application in animal feed to preserve the sensory qualities of feed and prevents the damage of vital nutrients such as vitamins, pigments, and amino acids. Henceforth the market for tocopherol-rich extract will increase.

Reasons for covering Tocopherol-rich extract as title:

During the forecast period the market of Tocopherol-rich extract is anticipated to increase. The growth of the functional food and beverages industry has resulted in growth for Tocopherol-rich extract market. The increased consumption of canned food products and beverages and growing demand for fortified food products which use antioxidants is leading to increase the Tocopherol-rich extract market. Also, the awareness among the people about the quality of animal feed and pet food has led the manufacturers to invest in animal nutrition and hence the demand for antioxidants like Tocopherol-rich extract is increasing giving an extra edge to the Tocopherol-rich extract market. With the growing health and wellness conscious population, personal care products have increased which use antioxidants to protect the quality of the cosmetics hence resulting in the extended use of Tocopherol-rich extract.

Tocopherol-rich extract: Market Segmentation:

On the basis of form, the Tocopherol-rich extract market has been segmented as-

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of application, the Tocopherol-rich extract market has been segmented as-

Food and beverage

Nutraceutical

Cosmetic and skin care

Animal feed

Pharmaceutical

On the basis of region, the Tocopherol-rich extract market has been segmented as:

North America Market The U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe Market EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia Market

Japan Market

APEJ Market Greater China India S. Korea ASEAN Countries] Rest of APEJ

The Middle East & Africa Market GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



Tocopherol-rich extract: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Tocopherol-rich extract market identified across the value chain include- BTSA, Alpro, Cargill, Tyson Foods, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont Danisco, Advanced Organic Technologies

