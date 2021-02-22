Popover Pan Market – Top Participant to Focus on Regional Expansion | Lifetime Brands Inc., Nordic Ware

Popover pan is a dedicated pan used in the preparation of baking cakes and popovers. The Popover Pan to a significant extent used for the better texture and baking of popovers. Usually, popover pan comes in different cup capacities and can be used in the oven for baking application. Most of the popover pans come with a non-stick feature to avoid sticking of the baked products. Popover pans are made of aluminum, steel, silicone and other high tensile materials as popover pans need to bear a temperature of about 4500 F. Popover pan are using different end-use verticals such as residential, hotels, restaurants and café for baking cakes.

Popover Pan Market: Market Dynamics

Rising use of popover pan in the food & beverages industry is the key driver for the growth of the global popover pan market. Additionally, the increasing features such as durability, non-stick and coated popover pan are likely to push the global popover pan market in the near future. The expanding use of bakery food products will eventually increase the demand for popover pan over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing use of the home cooked bakery products leads to rise in the market for popover pan over the forecast period.

However, some may use muffin or pancake pans as a substitute for popover pan in the bakery industry, which may limit the growth of the popover pan market.

Popover Pan Market: Market Segmentation

Popover pan market has been segmented into different parts based on the capacity of the popover pans, material type, application in end-use industries, sales channels and geography. The customers are using popover pan in the different capacity such as < 6 cups, 6 cups, 12 cups and >12 cups. Among capacity types, 6 cups capacity type is more commonly used by the end users. Different capacity of popover pans are utilized according to the preparation of bakery products. Among end-use verticals, residential is leading with more market share and followed by bakery and hotel, restaurants and cafe. The increasing interest in home-baked products among people is expected to grow the popover pan market over the forecast period.

Based on the capacity the popover pan market is segmented into:

< 6 cups

6 cups

12 cups

> 12 cups

Based on the material type the popover pan market is segmented into:

Steel

Aluminum

Silicone

Based on the end use verticals the popover pan market is segmented into:

Residential

Bakery

HoReCa

Based on the sales channel the popover pan market is segmented into:

Specialty Kitchenware Stores

Direct to Customer Channels

Modern Trade Channels

Third Party Online Channels

Popover pan Market: Regional outlook

Geographically, popover pan market can be categorized into seven critical regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and the Middle East and Africa. The popover pan market is expected to register healthy growth during the forecast period as bakery food and confectionery food products market is growing across the world. North America represents a considerably high market share and likely to grow at high growth rate as bakery and home baked food market is growing in the region due to inclining interests and changing food habits of consumers.

Europe and Asia Pacific excluding Japan are growing markets due to the high per capita income, rising population and demand of the consumers for quality baked products. China gained the second position in the world among the top bakery products retail markets and expected to register healthy growth over the forecast period. The popover pan market is steadily increasing with the rising popularity of the baked popover products across the globe.

Popover pan Market: Key Players

In the popover pan market, there is a regional level competition among the manufacturers. Some of the major players in the popover pan market are Lifetime Brands, Inc., Nordic Ware, USA Pan and Wilton Bakeware.

