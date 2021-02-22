Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2017 to 2027

Exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine comprises of toxic gas and pollutants; automotive catalytic converter devices are used in vehicles to convert these gases into less harmful emissions by catalyzing a redox reaction. Two types of catalyst operate the function of automotive catalytic converter devices that consist of ceramic structure coated with metal catalyst.

Due to high costs of material, manufacturers of automotive catalytic converter devices are focusing on developing a structure that exposes large surface area of to the exhaust stream, while reducing the amount of catalyst required.

Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market Outlook

Among all the automobile exhaust emission technologies, catalytic converter is observed to be more efficient in reducing emission levels of CO, HC, NO x , and diesel particulates.

The converter is placed in the exhaust systems of the automobiles to control emission.

According to the technology, they are found as three-way catalytic converter, diesel oxidation catalytic converter, selective catalytic reduction, and lean NO x trap. The catalysts used in the converters are usually palladium, rhodium, platinum, and other noble metals. As palladium has low cost and better selectivity and activity for hydrocarbons, it is the most widely used catalyst in automotive converters.

Apart from general automobiles, catalytic converters also find application in mining, forklifts, electric generators, and other commercial vehicles.

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain.

Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

