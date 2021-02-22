Chemical Silage Additives Market 2017 – 2027 Brief Analysis by Top Key Players

Chemical silage additives are widely being used to control the preservation process in order to retain nutrient present in the original fresh forage, for a longer period of time. Majority of bacteria present in crops are detrimental to silage preservation, leaving little sugar and breaking down considerable protein into non-protein nitrogen which lower the nutrient content as well as palatability and dry matter intake.

This has led to increase in the demand for chemical silage additives that promote rapid fermentation and prevent breakdown of sugar and protein. Growing production of livestock is increasing the demand for quality animal feed which in turn influences the development of chemical silage additives market.

Key M&As: Kemin Industries’ Acquisition of Agri-Marketing Corp. and Evonik Industries’ Acquisition of METEX

Growth of the global chemical silage additives market is expected to remain more defined attributed to various marketing strategies adopted by the leading companies. For instance, a major nutritional ingredient company, Kemin Industries has established that chromium propionate is effective and safe through various laboratory and animal studies. In collaboration with its distribution partner, Agri-Marketing Corp., the company has developed KemTRACE Chromium that is used for swine diets, beef, dairy, and poultry.

The product is an organic source of chromium that consists important minerals to offer enhanced products for animal nutrition. In addition, this product offers lucrative opportunity to increase the profitability and cater to the consumer protein demand by improving production of healthy livestock.

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain.

Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

