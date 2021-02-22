Global High Content Screening Market To Reach USD 909.0 million by 2022 – Scope in HCS solutions

Pune, India, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

HCS is used in several stages of the drug discovery process, including primary and secondary screening, target identification and validation and toxicity studies. As HCS instruments are expensive, they add to the overall drug development expense for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The major factors that are expected to be driving the high content screening market are need for cost containment in pharma R&D, growth in funding for cellular research, and technological advancements in HCS solutions are expected to support the growth of the HCS market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the high cost of HCS instruments and the dearth of knowledgeable and skilled personnel for the operation of high-content screening instruments are expected to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the high content screening market to grow from USD 557.1 million in 2017 to USD 909.0 million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period.

HCS instruments such as flow cytometers and multimode readers have relatively complex technologies. Experts with a good knowledge of cell-based assays and handling software & instruments are required for their optimum utilization. However, there is a significant shortage of skilled personnel in this market. A survey conducted by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) in the U.K. revealed a lack of skilled personnel in pharmaceutical companies.

By product, the HCS instruments segment is expected to dominate the market

The HCS instruments market accounted for the largest share of HCS market primarily attributed to advances in instrumentation and automation techniques and high prices of the HCS instruments. The software segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to the technological advancements in image acquisition, data analysis, and storage capabilities and the need to obtain information on changes in cell morphology through high-quality images.

By deployment type, the cloud segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the high-content screening market is segmented into target identification and validation, primary and secondary screening, toxicity studies, compound profiling, and other applications such as angiogenesis, apoptosis, cell cycle and mitotic index, cell proliferation, endocytosis, protein synthesis, and stem cell differentiation. The primary and secondary screening application segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth can primarily be attributed to the wide use of HCS for secondary screening purposes.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is the largest market for high-content screening, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. High R&D expenditure, the presence of major pharmaceutical market players, and increasing government support are some of the factors contributing to the large share of North America in the market. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period owing to increased research in drug discovery, government initiatives, growing focus of multinational companies on emerging markets, and developing R&D infrastructure.

Key players in the High-content screening market :

GE Healthcare (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Group (Switzerland), BioTek Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Merck Millipore (U.S.)