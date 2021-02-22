Methyl Undecylenate Market 2018 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The healthcare industry is poised to undergo some robust innovation with methyl undecylenate being used as an effective hospital grade air freshener in specially designed scent machines. Methyl undecylenate has very effective anti-odor properties that are perfect for emergency rooms, wash rooms and waiting rooms. The lavender fragrances emanating from these machines is said to significantly reduce anxiety in worried patients. This is likely to have a positive impact on hospitals and boost the growth of methyl undecylenate market.

Methyl undecylenate has many applications which are spurring its demand in the market. For instance, it is used as a chemical intermediate for organo-modified silicones in hair care and sun care products. Similarly, it is also used in the synthesis of aromatic organic compounds because of its anti0odour properties. Such versatile uses are spurring the demand for methyl undecylenate in the cosmetic industry.

Strict regulations surrounding its use and safety make it compliant as a raw material to be used in cosmetics. Its high antiseptic and anti-fungal properties make it an ideal chemical to be used in pharmaceutical formulations for dermatological applications. Thus its myriad applications will augment the demand for the methyl undecylenate in the market. Key manufacturers are looking at stellar research and development initiatives towards the development of new products and higher cost competitiveness.

Methyl Undecylenate Market: Introduction

Methyl undecylenate is also identified as undecylenic acid methyl ester, methyl 10-undecenoate, and methyl ester of undecylenic acid, and is classified under CAS number 111-81-9. Methyl undecylenate is used in metal working fluids and lubricants. Methyl undecylenate is produced by fractional distillation of the product obtained by the pyrolysis of methyl ricinoleate at a high temperature. Methyl undecylenate is used as a chemical intermediate in the plastic and chemical industry, such as a perfume chemical and aromatic chemical. Methyl undecylenate is frequently used in perfume and flavor compositions. It is compliant with the raw materials standard that can be used in the formulation of cosmetics. It is used as a chemical intermediate for the synthesis of organo-modified silicones for sun care products and hair care preparations. Furthermore, the anti-fungal properties of methyl undecylenate derivatives attribute to its application in personal care and pharmaceutical formulations. It is also used in formulations requiring anti-odor properties. The wide application of methyl undecylenate and positive growth perspective of end-user industries, such as the cosmetics and personal care industry, leading to an increasing consumer base, is estimated to cater to significant growth opportunities for methyl undecylenate manufacturers over the course of the forecast period.

Methyl Undecylenate Market: Market Dynamics

The growth of the pharmaceuticals and personal care industries is set to pave the way for the growth of the methyl undecylenate market in the near future. Increasing disposable income coupled with an increase in the affluent middle-class population is expected to augment the demand for methyl undecylenate in cosmetic and personal care applications. The growing demand for perfume across the globe is set to propel the growth of the methyl undecylenate market. Increasing per capita consumer spending, rising living standards, and changing lifestyles are expected to contribute to the growth of the methyl undecylenate market. Further, macroeconomic factors such as rapid population growth coupled with a rise in the affluent middle-class across the globe, particularly in developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, and others is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the long-term growth of the methyl undecylenate market. The global undecylenic market is characterized by a strong trend of investment in R&D for the development new products and cost competitiveness. Moreover, several cosmetic and personal care product manufacturers are exploring natural alternatives for preservation, skin protection, hair styling, and body wash applications, which is expected to favor the increase in the demand for methyl undecylenate in the near future.

