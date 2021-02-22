Household Air Care Products Market Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2017 2022

The global household air care products market is envisaged to witness expansion while riding on growing concerns over the spread of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and allergies. Natural household air care products could largely benefit from low preference for products with harmful chemicals. Household air care products that include harmful chemicals may have a negative impact on the health of consumers, especially in confined spaces such as a home. However, there could still be a strong attraction for artificial scents in the global household air care products market.

Request a report sample to gain valuable insights >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=81

Fact.MR foresees the global household air care products market to bag a US$12.0 bn by the end of 2022. Among household air care products, spray and aerosol could become top-selling ones with a US$7.0 bn revenue valuation for 2022. Among candles and strips and ionizers, the global household air care products market could find the latter gaining a larger revenue share during the course of the forecast period 2017-2022. Ionizers are also expected to show higher CAGR in the global household air care products market.

By fragrance, the global household air care products market is segregated into spices and herbs, vanilla, fruity, floral, and other segments. Amongst these fragrances, the floral market for household air care products is projected to benefit from high consumer preference until the end of the forecast tenure. However, spices and herbs could be the pick of fragrances sold in the global household air care products market. Between 2017 and 2022, they are expected to post a higher CAGR in the global household air care products market. Growing popularity of their antioxidant properties could significantly bode well for the sales of spices and herbs in the global household air care products market. This segment is prophesied to become largely popular in the global household air care products market.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertize >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=81

According to sales channel, the global household air care products market is divided into different segments, amongst which ecommerce is prognosticated to exhibit quicker expansion until the concluding forecast year. However, grocery store could be a sought-after segment of the global household air care products market. On the other hand, sales channels such as convenience store, modern trade, and other retail formats are foretold to make some contribution to the global household air care products market.

Regionally, close to one-fourth of the total share of the global household air care products market could be secured by APEJ in terms of revenue. However, North America is envisaged to show quicker expansion in the global household air care products market throughout the course of the forecast period. Nevertheless, the global household air care products market could testify the dominance of Europe in the coming years. This region is envisioned to collect a larger share of the global household air care products market on the basis of revenue.

There could be high sales of household air care products in European countries such as the U.K., France, and Germany due to strong demand. This may help the region to lead the global household air care products market with respect to revenue generation. Among emerging regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to become prominent in the global household air care products market due to high population growth, improving disposable income, and increasing air pollution levels. Amongst other Asia Pacific countries, Japan could show high demand in the household air care products market.

Manufacturers of household air care products may continue to focus on attractive segments to gain a strong foothold in the market. They are expected to explore new markets for expanding their presence and increasing their share in the global household air care products market.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=81

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates