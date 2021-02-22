Non-plastic Punnets Market 2018-2028 | Country Level Analysis, Current Industry Size and Future Prospective with key vendors, drivers and trends

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Non-plastic punnets are used in the retail industry to pack fruits, vegetables, etc. Punnets are basically small baskets used to keep fresh produce. They can either be used with or without a lid. Each punnet has small holes carefully positioned to ensure the product can breathe once contained inside. Lids are placed on the punnet for protection or for retail purposes. Non-plastic punnets refer to punnets made from paper, corrugated cardboard, molded fiber and pulp. Non-plastic punnets offer a replacement to polystyrene or plastic punnets. Non-plastic punnets are preferred due to their rigid quality and high recyclability. Non-plastic punnets are biodegradable and are available in numerous sizes. They are available in various capacities such as 100gm, 250gm, 300 gm etc. Non-plastic punnets provide extreme protection solution to the food contained inside it, and they include properties such as water resistance, barrier coatings and rigidity. Non-plastic punnets are easy to use and stack. Non-plastic punnets are suitable for food contact.

Non-plastic Punnets Market: Dynamics

Non-plastic punnets are made from corrugated cardboard and are recyclable. They are designed to meet the requirements of supply chain as the produce reaches its destination in an optimal condition. Non-plastic punnets are small in size, which minimizes the storage space. Punnets are highly preferred when it comes to the packaging of fruits and vegetables. The factors driving the growth of the non-plastic punnets market are their recyclable nature, optimum protection, strength, stability and water resistant nature of boards. Another major factor is that their usage allows “green tax” savings in some countries. In October 2017, a new environmentally friendly form of packaging was introduced by Waitrose, an online grocery provider. The company came with a new form of non-plastic punnet that uses tomato leaves to package tomatoes. This form of packaging was created using a latest technology that joins dried tomato leaves and cardboard pulp. Non-plastic punnets are easy to use, they require less storage space and the less transportation cost. Non-plastic punnets are available in digital printing, which allows companies to use them as a platform for brand advertising. Non-plastic punnets come with high-quality prints, which enhance consumer appeal in retail environment leading to increase in sales. Inserts made of printed solid cardboard are laid in the punnets underneath the produce, which provide useful information and advertising.

The non-plastic punnets market can be segmented based on material type, capacity, end use and region.

By material type, the non-plastic punnets market is segmented as:

Corrugated Cardboard

Paper

Molded fiber

Pulp

By capacity, the non-plastic punnets market is segmented as:

50-100gm

100-200gm

200-500gm

Others

By end use, the non-plastic punnets market is segmented as:

Fruits

Vegetable

Meat

Non-plastic Punnets Market: Regional Outlook

Fresh food packaging protects food products from environment conditions and physical damage. It provides consumers with information regarding the ingredients, nutritional values and most importantly it protects the food as per the determined standards. The non-plastic punnets market is expected to grow in accordance with the fresh food packaging industry. With the increasing awareness regarding global warming and other environmental issues, the packaging industry is opting for eco-friendly packaging solutions such as non-plastic punnets packaging. Increase in the demand for packaged fresh food will facilitate the growth of the non-plastic punnets market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the most attractive regional market for fresh food packaging, in view of the increase in demand for fresh produce. This will eventually lead to the growth of non-plastic punnets market in Asia Pacific. Western Europe followed by North America, are the other prominent regions projected to hold a promising share in the global non-plastic punnets market due to the evolving lifestyle of consumers and increasing environment awareness.

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global non-plastic punnets market are –

Smurfit Kappa

LC Packaging International BV

Colruyt Group

Kinyi molded-pulp

Schumacher

Gulf East LLC

Ciesse Paper

T&B containers

Produce Packaging

