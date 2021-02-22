Motorcycle Filter Market Booming Trends and Forecast Assessment for the Period 2017 2022

The global motorcycle filter market is forecasted to demonstrate a steady CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 as per the latest research report released by Fact.MR. The report estimates that the revenue from the global motorcycle filter market will garner over US$ 3,200 Mn value by the end of 2022.

Engine oil is a necessary additive to the internal combustion engine in order to ensure proper lubrication of all the parts of the engine and this ensures that all the parts of the engine are working smoothly. However, when the engine oil circulates inside the engine, it accumulates dirt particles and bits of the engine parts, and if not filtered, will cause damage to the engine. Hence, in order to ensure that the working of the engine is smooth, filters are used to filter out such contaminants. Using filters increasing the life of the engine, ensures that the engine functions smoothly and is a part of the preventive maintenance of the motorcycle.

In the present times, when air pollution is getting severe day by day, and consequently the emission norms of all the types of vehicles, including motorcycles, are getting more strict, the role of the filters gains paramount importance. Oil filters ensure that contaminants are filtered away from the oil, which results in less amount of exhaust, and the degree of air pollution is also reduced. Using a proper oil filter in the motorcycle also increases the life of the engine, thereby reducing the cost of the maintenance of the motorcycle, and thus, increasing the economy of the vehicle. The concept of economy is important to the consumers in the developing markets, especially in the Asia Pacific region, where cost considerations are important before any purchase decision. Hence, motorcycle filter market forms an essential cornerstone in the proper maintenance of the vehicle, thereby increasing its economic value and also reducing the menace of air pollutions caused by various type of automobiles including motorcycles.

Key takeaways from the global motorcycle filter market

APEJ market is forecasted to dominate the global motorcycle filter market in terms of revenue for the year 2017, and this trend is projected to sustain throughout the forecast period. The market in APEJ is poised to grow at a 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period. As per the findings of the Fact.MR, the North America motorcycle filter market is poised to grow from US$ 67 Mn in 2017 to more than US$ 80 Mn in 2022. Europe motorcycle filter market is estimated to account for less than one fifth of the total revenue share of the global motorcycle filter market by 2017 end and its share is expected to be lower in the year 2022. Fuel filter segment is estimated to account for nearly 2% revenue share of the filter type segment by 2017 end. Fact.MR forecasts the oil filter segment to grow at a steady pace from the year 2017 till the year 2022. As per the findings of Fact.MR report, the cellulose segment to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2017 to 2022 in terms of value. IAM segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 576.8 Mn between 2017 and 2022. Key players profiled in Fact.MR’s report on the global motorcycle filter market include K & N Engineering, Inc., Pipercross Performance Filters, BMC Srl, DNA Filters, Uni Filter Inc., Mann+Hummel, NAPA Filters, Roki Co. Ltd., SIMOTA, Solat International Trading Co. Ltd. and MAHLE GmbH.

