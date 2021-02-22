Demand for Aliphatic Amines to Remain Strong, Despite COVID-19 impact

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Aliphatic amines are organic compounds that contain nitrogen atom with a lone pair of electrons. Amine in which there is no aromatic ring directly attached to the nitrogen atom is known as aliphatic amine. Amines are derivatives of ammonia. Aliphatic amines are also known as alkyl amines. Aliphatic amines are more basic as compared to aromatic amines. Aliphatic amines are generally prepared by alkylation of ammonia with alcohols. As aliphatic amines are the derivatives of ammonia, they find application in the agricultural field. Aliphatic amines are used as an additive in cement and asphalt production to increase their strength. Aliphatic amines are widely used in gas sweetening process, which is also known as amine scrubbing. In this process, harmful gases such carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide are removed with the help of aliphatic amines. Aliphatic amines find applications in the petroleum industry as corrosion inhibitors in petroleum production operations, as de-emulsifiers, neutralizers and as functional & fuel additives. Aliphatic amines also find applications in the pharmaceuticals, textile, plastic & rubber processing, and personal care industries. Aliphatic amines are used in the preparation of printing inks and surfactants.

Aliphatic Amines Market: Dynamics

Aliphatic amines have vast applications in various fields. The growing population and urbanization have led to infrastructural development, which is consequently boosting the growth of the construction industry. The growth of the construction industry is expected to surge the demand for aliphatic amines as they are used in preparation of cement and asphalts, which are the building blocks of the construction industry. Besides, aliphatic amines are also used in paints and coatings. The growing pollution and increasing greenhouse affect has resulted in companies to install gas sweetening and gas treatment systems, which is expected to boost the growth of the aliphatic amines market, as they play a vital role in the gas treatment process. The aliphatic amines market is expected to grow with the growth of the petroleum industry as aliphatic amines have variety of applications in the petroleum industry. The growth of the pharmaceuticals, textile, plastic, polymer & rubber processing industries is also expected to drive the demand for aliphatic amines over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of consumer products such detergents, bleach, fabric softeners, and cleaners, among others, is the other factor expected to escalate the demand for aliphatic amines over the forecast period. Aliphatic amines are widely used in preparation of molluscide, fungicides, algaecide and other chemical products. Increasing agricultural production is expected to drive the growth of the agrochemicals industry, which will increase the demand for chemical products and consequently surge the growth of the global aliphatic amines market over the forecast period. However, certain types of aliphatic amines may cause water pollution and lead to eutrophication, whereas some aliphatic amines are slightly toxic in nature, which are some of the factors expected to dent the adoption and growth of the aliphatic amines market.

Aliphatic Amines Market: Segmentation

The global aliphatic amines market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end users, and application.

By product type, the global aliphatic amines market is segmented into:

Primary Amine

Secondary Amine

Tertiary Amine

Cyclic Amine

By end users, the global aliphatic amines market is segmented into:

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals & Personal care

Textile

Consumer Products

Plastic & Rubber processing

Petroleum

Others

By application, the global aliphatic amines market is segmented into:

Additives

Wood treatment

Gas treatment

Others

Aliphatic Amines Market: Regional Outlook

The pharmaceuticals and plastic & rubber industries are growing in Asia Pacific and Latin America, whereas the agrochemical industry is observed to have significant growth in these regions, owing to which these regions are expected to be the prominent regional markets for aliphatic amines. The agrochemical industry is growing in Africa, whereas the petrochemical and personal care products industry is growing in the Middle East. Considering the above factors the MEA is also expected to be a potential market for aliphatic amines. North America and Western Europe are matured markets, but they are expected to be potential markets for aliphatic amines over the forecast period due to the growing pharmaceutical industry.

Examples of some of the key participants operating in the global aliphatic amines market are:

Dow Chemical Company

Arkema Group

Huntsman Corporation

Solvay

Clariant

Evonik

NOF Corporation

P&G Chem

Tianjin Tianzhi Fine Chemical Co.,Ltd

Balaji Amines

Indo Amines Ltd.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodolo

