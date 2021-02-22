Fact.MR Presents Studio Lighting Equipment Market Growth Projections in a Revised Study Based on COVID-19 Impact

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The evolution of digital technologies and Internet file sharing has led to an increase in the demand for studio lighting equipment. Moreover, the rising demand for LED-based production lights to improve picture quality is one of the major factors fuelling the growth of the studio lighting equipment market. Increase in the demand for personalised cameras is encouraging manufacturers and marketers of studio lighting equipment to introduce new products that are rugged and possess advanced waterproof features in different colours to meet end-user requirements. Furthermore, the development in the social media platforms is also fuelling the growth of the studio lighting equipment market.

The availability of new technologies and a wide range of studio lighting equipment to enable more experimentation is one of the major factors fuelling the growth of studio lighting equipment market. Also, the rapid demand for better & high-quality of photographs are also creating potential opportunities for the growth of the studio lighting equipment market. Moreover, the growing traction of digital videos is expected to rapidly boost the studio lighting equipment market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the global studio lighting equipment market is expected to witness growth owing to the large-scale use of photography devices in various countries such as the U.S., Germany, India, China, and Japan.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1442

Global Studio Lighting Equipment Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The rising trend of digital technologies in the photography industry is the primary factor driving the studio lighting equipment market. In addition, continuous cost and performance improvements driven by technological advancements are driving the studio lighting equipment market. The rising adoption of LED-based production lighting to improve the picture quality is also one of the major factors fuelling the growth of the studio lighting equipment market. Moreover, the rising trend of digital videos and photography is also driving the growth of studio lighting equipment market. Furthermore, continuous innovations in studio lighting equipment, such as better flash, longer battery life, and high storage, are some of the factors creating potential opportunities for the growth of the studio lighting equipment market.

Apart from this, increase in the demand for personalised cameras is encouraging studio lighting equipment manufacturers to introduce products that are rugged with advanced features. Due to the aforementioned factors, the studio lighting equipment market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1442

Challenges

High installation cost is one of the major factors that hamper the growth of the studio lighting equipment market. Moreover, the ever-changing technological landscape and technical issues are also some of the challenges faced by the studio lighting equipment market.

Global Studio Lighting Equipment Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Studio Lighting Equipment Market on the Basis of Product Type:

Light sources

Light modifiers

Grips and stands

Others

Segmentation of the Studio Lighting Equipment Market on the Basis of Application:

Broadcast/Television

Motion Pictures (Cinematography)

Videography

Others

Global Studio Lighting Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1442

Some of the prominent players in the studio lighting equipment market are: Sturdy Corporation, ARRI AG, Bescor Video Accessories Ltd., De Sisti Lighting, DiCon Lighting, Digital Sputnik, Visual Environment Technologies, Flolight LLC, Ikan International LLC, CowboyStudio, Elinchrom SA and Fotodiox, Inc.

Global Studio Lighting Equipment Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to capture a large share in the studio lighting equipment market owing to the presence of various studio lighting equipment providers in the region. North America is also expected to gain a substantial share in the studio lighting equipment market due to rapid infrastructural development and rise in the trend of digital technologies in the photography industry. The studio lighting equipment market in Europe is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing traction of digital videos and developments in social media platforms. Moreover, the studio lighting equipment market in MEA and Latin America is also expected to grow rapidly due to the rising trend of digital technologies in the photography industry.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates