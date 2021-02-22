A New Fact.MR Study Analysis Growth of Production Page Volume Market in Light of the Global Corona Virus Outbreak

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The global production page volume market is expected to witness growth over the forecast period, owing to the large-scale use of printing devices in various countries such as the U.S., Germany, India, China, and Japan. The development of the packaging and textile industries and the reduction in per unit cost of printing are the major factors driving the growth of the production page volume market. Also, with the increased use of visioning and shorter print runs, digital print page volume is growing, and due to this, the demand for production page volume has increased. Moreover, the demand for production page volume devices and software is increasing continuously to meet the specific business demands for high-volume production printing. Production page volume solutions also help in reducing and controlling operational costs, and help in utilizing the latest document output technology without continually investing capital. Due to these factors, the demand for production page volume solutions is growing rapidly.

Production page volume solutions are used to handle the volume and diverse printing needs of enterprise organizations. Moreover, the demand for cost-effective and reliable printing technologies is growing rapidly, which, in turn, is creating potential opportunities for the growth of production page volume solutions. Also, production page volume solutions improve working efficiency by offering high-quality prints, and transforming monochrome prints into color prints without compromising speed. Furthermore, the growing demand for production page volume solutions for managing office printing and imaging environments is one of the major factors driving the growth of the production page volume market.

Drivers

The rising trend of digital technologies in the printing and packaging industries is the primary factor driving the growth of the production page volume market. Also, the growing demand for digital printing applications is one of the major factors driving the growth of the production page volume market. The growing demand for printing techniques coupled with clarity, fineness, and smoothness achieved on account of high resolution is expected to augment the production page volume market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the shift towards high-speed inkjet printers is also one of the major factors fuelling the growth of the production page volume market.

Apart from this, the increasing usage of production page volume solutions is sectors such as IT, healthcare, and educational institutes to meet the demands for high-volume production printing will push market growth. Moreover, the need for production page volume solutions is increasing rapidly so as to handle the volume and diverse print needs of enterprise organizations, and therefore, due to this factor, the production page volume market is growing rapidly.

Challenges

The high cost of maintenance of production page volume solutions is the primary factor which is expected to hinder the growth of the production page volume market in the near future. Also, less development in the technology base and reluctance of various small and medium enterprises towards the adoption of production page volume solutions due to high maintenance cost are also some of the challenges for the growth of the production page volume market.

Global Production Page Volume Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the production page volume market on the basis of printer type:

Monochrome Printers

Colour Printers

Segmentation of the production page volume market on the basis of end user:

Architectural, Engineering, Construction (AEC) and Design Firms

Education Institutes

Public Sector Agencies

Enterprise Organizations

Others

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the production page volume market are HP Inc., Color Imaging, Inc., Canon Inc., Xerox Corporation, Durst Phototechnik, Roland DG, and Electronics for Imaging.

Global Production Page Volume Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to capture the large market share in the production page volume market, owing to the presence of various production page volume solution providers in the region. Europe and North America are also expected to gain substantial market share in the production page volume market, due to rapid infrastructural development and increase in the number of printing and packaging industries in the region. Moreover, the production page volume markets in MEA and Latin America are also expected to grow rapidly, due to the rising trend of digital technologies in the printing and packaging industries.

