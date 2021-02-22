The ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic Expected to Burgeon the Scope of Fiber Optic Receiver – Fact.MR Report

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

It was back in the late 19th century that fiber optic communication began to witness traction. And since its inception, the concept has witnessed significant traction and innovation, owing to the continuous advancements in the telecommunication industry and growing demand for enhancing the end-user experience. With increasing adoption of fiber optics, corresponding adoption of fiber optic communication system components, such as fiber optic receivers, fiber optic cables, optical transmitters, optical receivers etc., is also being witnessed.

Fiber optic receivers are fiber optic component devices which are installed for converting the binary data into an electrical signal and receiving the light from the fiber optical cables. Fiber optic receivers enable efficient conversion of binary data so that the output is intercepted by end-users proficiently. Further, innovations in the industry have led to the introduction of fiber optic transceivers as well, i.e. the

The Fiber Optic Receiver market has witnessed significant traction in the past four years. In addition to this, the market for fiber optic receivers is further expected to exhibit significantly high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of fiber optic communication systems being witnessed across the globe, especially in developing countries, such as China, India, Brazil, Mexico, etc.

Fiber Optic Receiver Market: Market Dynamics

Growing penetration of internet and increasing demand for faster internet/data speed is expected to be a primary driving factor for the fiber optic receiver market, especially in developing countries. In addition to this, initiatives being taken by governments to enhance network connectivity will create space for the implementation of fiber optic communication systems and thus is expected to drive the global fiber optic receiver market.

However, issues, such as lack of infrastructural development across some countries for the implementation of fiber optic communication systems is a major factor hampering the growth of the fiber optic receivers market, in terms of value.

The global fiber optic receiver market can be segmented on the basis of voltage supply, end-user and region.

Segmentation for Fiber Optic Receiver market by voltage supply:

On the basis of voltage supply, the fiber optic receiver market can be segmented as:

0V to 5V

5V to 10V

More than 10V

Segmentation for Fiber Optic Receiver market by end-user:

On the basis of end-user, the fiber optic receiver market can be segmented as:

Aerospace

Telecommunication

Defense and Security

Industrial

Research

Others

In terms of value, the telecommunication industry vertical is expected to dominate the Fiber Optic Receiver market throughout the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the Fiber Optic Receiver market are Broadcam Limited, Finisar Corporation, Foxconn Optical Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies, OMRON Corporation, Semtech Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, TE Connectivity and various others.

