Demand for Electronic Display Signs Grows Strong amid Economic Turmoil Spurred by COVID-19 Pandemic Fact.MR Report

The evolution of digital technologies is giving rise to the usage of electronics displays in the advertising industry. To compete in the market, the manufacturers are focusing on providing innovative and variety of electronic display signs that enable marketers in brand awareness and customer engagement. These electronic display signs display words, figures and images that are automated and are in the continuous movement which is operated electronically by remote or other automation technologies. The transitional shift from the traditional signs to electronic display signs, due to the advancement in interactive technologies, is expected to create opportunities for the electronic display sign vendors in the market. With the rapid improvement, various electronic display signs are introduced such as neon signs, HID signs, LED signs, and light box signs. The electronic display signs generate huge customer traffic at various locations such as railways, bus transit, restaurants, banks, airports, and gas pump stations, among others. These electronic display signs come in different sizes and are customized based on requirements. The electronic display signs are the critical element of brand promotion strategy and LED signs are the most widely used electronic display signs, as the message on LED signs can be changed quickly and remotely that helps brand marketers to reach potential customers with the targeted advertising messages. These electronic display signs are energy efficient and low cost.

Global Electronic Display Signs Market: Dynamics

The electronic display signs use less energy compared to the standard light bulbs and are low in cost. These are the factors expected to boost the growth of the electronic display signs market over the forecast period.

One of the factors restraining the growth of electronic display signs is the higher initial cost that is involved in installing the electronic display signs. Also, the poor quality of electronic display signs is the factor that can hamper the growth of the electronic display signs market.

The increase in adoption of digital outdoor advertising is giving rise to the use of electronic display signs which is the latest trend in the electronic display signs market.

Segmentation Overview

The electronic display signs market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, end use industry, and region.

By Type, the global electronic display signs market is segmented into:

Fluorescent Signs

HID (High Intensity Displays) Signs

Incandescent Signs

LED Signs

Light Box Signs

Neon Signs

Others

By Application, the global electronic display signs market is segmented into:

Indoor

Outdoor

By End-Use Industry, the global electronic display signs market is segmented into:

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Education

Aerospace & Defense

Government

Others

Examples of some of the key players in the global electronic display signs market include Stewart Signs, Derun Sign & Display Technology Co., Ltd, Ace LED Solution Limited, PWM GMBH & CO. KG, Dvision, SureFire Signs, Scala, BLR Sign Systems, Sunshine Display System, Xtreme Media, LED Craft Inc, Pacific Digital Signs, etc.

