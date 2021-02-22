Textile Adhesives Market Applications, Size Projection, Growth Analysis, Leading Players, Future Trends and Sales Statistics By 2028

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Textile adhesives are used in the textile industry to bond different fabric components as an alternative to sewing garments, ultimately providing reliable dimension and performance. The wide range of textile adhesives available for a broad spectrum of applications meet almost all practical requirements and have access to the global market. As a result, research & development teams primarily focus on combining innovation and cost effectiveness and developing tailor-made solutions for different applications that imbibe the use of textile adhesives. Textile adhesives offer cloth manufacturers attractive material options, paving way for new designs and enhancing the overall quality of the final product in terms of look. The process of creating adhesive bonds among textile products is complex due to the non-availability of chemical bonding sites. As compared to hot melt textile Adhesives, water-based textile adhesives are an environment-friendly solution. In terms of substrate, polyester has a wider temperature range of up to 180 degree Centigrade, as compared to polyamide and polyurethane. The substrate type must be chosen wisely depending on temperature resistance required for application or production to maintain strong bonds through the use of textile adhesives. Investments in research & development are high as requirements in the textile industry are increasing. Players are aiming to develop better formulation processes and deliver enhanced performance while reducing costs at the same time.

Textile Adhesives Market: Drivers and Restraints

The textile adhesives industry is expected to witness changes in developed countries such as the U.S., the EU and Japan as the demand pattern will shift towards technical textiles. A major part of the textile industry is largely concentrated in China, South Asia and South-East Asia due to the availability of low-cost manpower and abundant raw materials in Asian countries. As a result, the major chunk of the demand for textile adhesives stems from Asia Pacific. Textile product manufacturers rely heavily upon adhesive technology to ensure quality output from their production lines for assembling different parts of textiles. As a result, textile adhesive manufacturers are developing new technologies in collaboration with textile product end users such as automotive and sports product manufacturers. Over the next decade, the automotive industry is expected to maintain a high growth rate and this will be a major driver for textile adhesives across the globe. Adding to this, the new market segment of the textile market, technical textiles, is important for textile adhesive suppliers as applications are expanding with innovative products being launched for different end uses in various industries such as agriculture, clothing, construction, healthcare, transportation, packaging and sports.

Textile Adhesives Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the textile adhesives market has been segmented into:

Hot Melt textile adhesives

Water Based textile adhesives

On the basis of substrate, the textile adhesives market has been segmented into:

Polyolefin (PO)

Polyamide (PA)

Polyester (PES)

On the basis of application, the textile adhesives market has been segmented into:

Automotive

Sports Wear

Home

Leisure and Fashion

Work Wears

Special Application Protection Textiles Medical Textiles Neoprene Textiles



Textile Adhesives Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global textile adhesives market has been segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and North America are expected to witness significant growth as the countries located in these regions are expected to remain the leading manufacturers and consumers of technical textile, which drives the use of textile adhesives. The Asia Pacific region is the most promising market for textile adhesives, owing to the presence of textile manufacturing hubs in the region. The MEA region, Latin America and Eastern Europe will also offer revenue generation opportunities for textile adhesives market players.

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global textile adhesives market include:

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

UHU GmbH & Co KG

Bühnen GmbH & Co. KG

M. G. Becker GmbH & Co. KG

Robatech AG

CHT Group

Sika AG

The Reynolds Company

Synthomer Plc

Vinavil S.p.A.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the textile adhesives market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

