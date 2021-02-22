Coronavirus (COVID-19) : Ostomy Drainage Systems Market News, Analysis and Current and Forecast Demand

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Ostomy is a surgical procedure that includes stoma, an artificial opening and is made out of the colon of the human body to dispense body wastes such as mucus, stools and urine. As per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, ostomy can be classified into three types viz. colostomy, ileostomy and urostomy. Ostomy drainage systems include either plastic or rubber bags/pouches, which collect these wastes. Two types of ostomy drainage systems are available in the market, namely one-piece ostomy drainage systems and two-piece ostomy drainage systems. One-piece ostomy drainage systems include a skin barrier and collecting bag as one single unit, whereas two-piece ostomy drainage systems include both, a skin barrier and the collecting bag differently so that the collecting bag can be separated leaving the skin barrier as it is. According to a report by the University of North Carolina, increasing incidences in the United States for ostomy surgeries can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer and diverticular disease. Increasing need for ostomy drainage systems in youth and adults for ostomy surgeries is also growing by the day.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1498

Ostomy Drainage Systems Market: Drivers

Increasing prevalence of bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease and urinary tract cancer, growing elderly population who require ostomy drainage systems, preference among the youth and adults for ostomy drainage systems in ostomy surgeries, improved reimbursement scenario for ostomy and increasing awareness regarding ostomy procedures are expected to be the major factors leading the growth of the ostomy drainage systems market over the period of forecast. On the other hand, other alternatives for this procedure in the market and the risk of complications such as sore skin, stoma retention, prolapsed stoma, parastomal hernia and food bolus blockage might hinder the ostomy drainage systems market growth over the forecast period.

Ostomy Drainage Systems Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global ostomy drainage systems market can be segmented on the basis of product type, type of use, end user and geography.

On the basis of product type, the global ostomy drainage systems market has been segmented as,

Colostomy Ostomy Drainage Systems

Urostomy Ostomy Drainage Systems

Ileostomy Ostomy Drainage Systems

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1498

On the basis of type of use, the global ostomy drainage systems market has been segmented as,

Multi-use Ostomy Drainage Systems

Single-use Ostomy Drainage Systems

On the basis of end user, the global ostomy drainage systems market has been segmented as,

Healthcare Hospitals Clinics Patient Care Centers

Homecare

Ostomy Drainage Systems Market: Overview

In an Ileostomy, the small intestine or the base of the ileum is connected to the stoma or opening. It is a surgical operation used to connect the colon, anus and rectum. A colostomy is when the colon is connected to the stoma, only bypassing the rectum and anus. A urostomy is when the pipes carrying urine are connected to the stoma helping in bypassing the bladder. The demand for colostomy drainage systems is growing due to the high increase in the number of colorectal cancer cases, which are caused due to diseases in the intestine, genetic disorders and side effects of the treatment. Healthcare facilities viz. hospitals, patient care centers and clinics are expected to hold major market shares in the ostomy drainage systems market over the homecare sector.

Ostomy Drainage Systems Market: Regional Outlook

The North America ostomy drainage market is expected to register remarkable growth, owing to the increase in patient awareness, growth in the elderly population, presence of many healthcare vendors and advanced healthcare facilities. The ostomy drainage systems market in Asia Pacific, mainly India and China, is also expected to project a high growth rate over the forecast period. Increase in the incidences of diseases is leading to an increase in the number of ostomy surgeries. Further, improved healthcare expenditure and favorable reimbursement policies by the government are projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1498

The major market participants operating in the global ostomy drainage systems market include Hollister Incorporated, Salts Healthcare Limited, ConvaTech Inc., Welland Medical Limited, Coloplast A/S, Pelcin Healthcare Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Attends Healthcare Products, Inc., Alcare Co. Limited, Flexicare Medical Limited, Cymed Ostomy Co. and Peak Medical Limited. Companies are focusing on technologically advancing Ostomy drainage systems by providing collection facilities for extended period of time.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates