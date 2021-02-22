COVID-19: Impact on Immune Response Testing Market Revenue Analyzed and Forecast Growth

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Immune response of the body depends on how it recognizes and protects itself against viruses, bacteria, and substances that are harmful. Advanced diagnostic laboratories use variety of technologies to determine the presence and absence of cell-mediated and antibody-mediated immune response to drugs, toxins, vaccines and pathogens. Immune response testing measures the response of the immune system to vaccines. Various test are used to diagnose the immune response in individuals. Blood test determines the immune response level in blood and measure the level of blood cells and immune system cells. Blood test also determines whether the immune system is responding properly and producing antibodies. The immune response testing in laboratories is done with the help of artificial antibodies, which exactly match the substance or germ. Immune response testing contains specific antibodies that bind the substance.

Immune Response Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major factors driving the growth of the market for immune response testing are increasing prevalence of immune-acquired diseases, such as HIV infections. Rising geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditure are the other factors expected to drive the growth of the market for immune response testing. Increasing number of research and development activities by the key players is also expected to spur the growth of the market for immune response testing over the forecast period. Likewise, increasing use of immunosuppressant drugs is expected to boost the growth of the immune response testing market.

However, lack of awareness regarding immune response diseases is expected to restrain the growth of the immune response testing market.

Tentatively, the global immune response testing market can be segmented on the basis of test type, application, end user, and geography.

Based on test type, the global immune response testing market is segmented as:

Elisa Test

RT-PCR

Rapid Test

Other

Based on the application, the global immune response testing market is segmented as:

Allergy Testing

HIV infection

Cancer

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosis

Others

Based on end users, the global immune response testing market is segmented as:

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Immune Response Testing Market: Overview

The global market for immune response testing is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of immune response diseases, such as HIV and rheumatoid arthritis. On the basis of test type, Elisa tests segment is expected to dominate the immune response testing market, owing to increasing demand for Elisa testing, its accuracy and specificity. The rapid test segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to its increasing usage, less time for diagnosis and cost effectiveness as compared to other tests. Increasing number of point-of-care testing centers across the globe is expected to fuel the growth of the market for immune response testing over forecast period.

Geographically, the global immune response testing market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the leading regional market for immune response testing owing to increasing advancement in the testing and increasing prevalence of immune response diseases. The immune response testing market in Europe is expected to have second large share due improved infrastructure and use of handy POC diagnostic testing. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to witness fast growth than the other regions due to large patient population, increasing awareness and initiatives taken by the governments regarding immune response disease. Japan is expected to account moderate growth in the immune response testing market owing to increasing geriatric population. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to have slow growth over the forecast period.

Immune Response Testing Market: Key Players

The global immune response testing market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global immune response testing market are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, EUROIMMUN AG, Quest Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Charles River, and Creative Diagnostics, among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

