Impact of COVID-19 on Drug-induced Nephrotoxicity Treatment Market Share, Size and Demand, Concludes Fact.MR

Drug-induced nephrotoxicity or drug-induced kidney disease (DIKD) is primarily recognized as a significant contributor to kidney disease including acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Drug-induced nephrotoxicity is often go unrecognized, particularly in the setting of short drug exposures, which leads challenges in assessing the incidence, severity and long-term consequences of drug-induced kidney disease. The mechanisms for drug-induced nephrotoxicity include changes in glomerular hemodynamics, tubular cell toxicity, inflammation, crystal nephropathy, rhabdomyolysis, and thrombotic microangiopathy.

Drug-induced nephrotoxicity tends to be more common among certain patients and in specific clinical situations. Some patient-related risk factors for drug-induced nephrotoxicity are observed among population older than 60 years, underlying renal insufficiency, volume depletion, diabetes, heart failure, and sepsis. Thus, the general preventive measures for drug-induced nephrotoxicity treatment, is adoption of non-nephrotoxic drugs. This drug-induced nephrotoxicity treatment corrects the risk factors of renal dysfunction and cardiovascular disease. Additionally, drug-induced nephrotoxicity successful prevention requires knowledge of pathogenic mechanisms of renal injury, patient-related risk factors, drug-related risk factors, and preventive measures, coupled with vigilance and early intervention.

Drug-induced Nephrotoxicity Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of kidney disorders is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the drug-induced nephrotoxicity treatment market over the forecast period. Increasing geriatric who are more prone drugs toxicity is also one of the key factor which is driving the drug-induced nephrotoxicity treatment. For instance, more than 661,000 American have kidney failure and in 2013 more than 47,000 American died from kidney disease (source: National Institute of Diabetes and Kidney Diseases). Furthermore, rise in usage of biomarkers by large scale pharmaceuticals manufacturing companies to overcome increasing failure rates for drugs in clinical trial phase II and III is considered to be the major factor which is driving the drug-induced nephrotoxicity treatment market. Moreover, increasing drug development cost is also fueling the growth for global drug-induced nephrotoxicity treatment market.

Besides, increasing initiatives by National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute of Diabetes and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), and CDC also lead to increase in research and development of biomarker for the drug-induced nephrotoxicity treatment. Drug-induced nephrotoxicity treatment market is expected to show a high growth rate due to increased clinical trial for drug development with the support of government organization. Increasing prevalence of acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease is the major driving factor of drug-induced nephrotoxicity treatment market.

However, high cost of validation and high capital investment required for the application, discovery and development of biomarkers are some of the factors restraining the growth for global drug-induced nephrotoxicity treatment market. Less awareness regarding drug-induced nephrotoxicity treatment is the major factor expected to restrain drug-induced nephrotoxicity treatment market.

Drug-induced Nephrotoxicity Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global drug-induced nephrotoxicity treatment market can be segmented on the basis of biomarker and end users, and geography.

Based on biomarkers, the global drug-induced nephrotoxicity treatment market is segmented as:

Immunoglobulin G

Albumin

Microglobulins

Cystatin C Retinol binding protein

Cytokines

Interferons

Interleukins

N-Acetyl-D-Glucosaminidase

Clusterin

Osteopontin

Kidney Injury Molecule-1 (KIM-1)

Neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL)

Based on end users, the global drug-induced nephrotoxicity treatment market is segmented as:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutes

Research Organizations

Others

The global market for drug-induced nephrotoxicity treatment is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Since drug-induced nephrotoxicity is observed as common problem in clinical medicine and the incidence of drug-related acute kidney injury (AKI) is predicted as high as 60%. Hence the high demand of biomarkers is expected for drug-induced nephrotoxicity treatment. Furthermore, it has been observed that, the increase in use of biomarkers for treatment, due to increase in prevalence of various diseases caused by toxicity. Besides, government initiatives and FDA support for biomarkers development and increasing demand of personalized medicine are some of the factors propelling the growth for global drug-induced nephrotoxicity treatment market.

