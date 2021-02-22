Impact of COVID-19 on Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market Share, Size and Demand, Concludes Fact.MR

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Glomerulonephritis, also known as Bright’s disease, is a progressive kidney disease that damages the glomeruli—the filtering units of the kidney that create urine as a waste. There are two types of glomerulonephritis, namely acute glomerulonephritis and chronic glomerulonephritis. The acute glomerulonephritis disease develops suddenly and can be caused by infections, such as strep throat. Acute glomerulonephritis disease can also be caused by infection in the throat or on the skin, and can get better on its own. However, in some cases the kidneys can stop working unless the right treatment is started quickly. The other causes of acute glomerulonephritis are lupus, Goodpasture’s syndrome, Wegener’s disease, and polyarteritis nodosa. The chronic glomerulonephritis form may develop silently (without symptoms) over several years. It often leads to complete kidney failure. The excessive usage of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen (Advil) and naproxen (Aleve), increase the risk of glomerulonephritis diseases.

Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of kidney disorders is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the glomerulonephritis treatment market over the forecast period. Chronic glomerulonephritis accounts for 13.3% cases of newly diagnosed chronic kidney disease (CKD) in India. Histological classification is based on different patterns of glomerular injury as seen on light microscopy, immunofluorescence (IF) and electron microscopy. Recently published guidelines by the Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) attempt to unify treatment strategies, which vary among physicians in different regions.

Besides, recent advances in knowledge and understanding of the nature and functional disturbances of acute glomerulonephritis have led to the development of rational and effective therapies. The glomerulonephritis treatment market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to increased number of clinical trials for drug development with the support of governmental organizations. Increasing prevalence of acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the glomerulonephritis treatment market over the forecast period.

However, high cost and less awareness among the general population regarding the treatment for glomerulonephritis are factors expected to restrain the growth of the global glomerulonephritis treatment market over the forecast period.

Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global glomerulonephritis treatment market can be segmented on the basis of drug class, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on drug class, the global glomerulonephritis treatment market is segmented as:

Corticosteroids

Alkylating Agents

Mycophenolic acid

Monoclonal Antibodies

Diuretic

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARB)

Other Immunosuppressants

Based on distribution channel, the global glomerulonephritis treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Private Clinics

E-commerce

Others

Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for acute glomerulonephritis treatment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. As drug-induced nephrotoxicity is observed as a common problem in clinical medicine and the incidence of drug-related acute kidney injury (AKI) is predicted as high as 60%, the demand for biomarkers is expected to be high for acute glomerulonephritis treatment. Besides, various initiatives by the governments in the developing countries, FDA support for the development of biomarkers and increasing demand for personalized medicines are some of the other factors expected to propel the growth of the global glomerulonephritis treatment market.

Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global glomerulonephritis treatment market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for glomerulonephritis treatment owing to the supportive governmental initiatives. The glomerulonephritis treatment market in Europe is expected to have second large share in the global glomerulonephritis treatment market throughout the forecast period owing to growing awareness related to the major health issues. The glomerulonephritis treatment market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and developing healthcare facilities. The glomerulonephritis treatment market in MEA is expected have sluggish growth over the forecast period.

Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global glomerulonephritis treatment market are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc,, Complexa Inc, Shire Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck KGaA, Cellmid Ltd, ChemoCentryx Inc, Pfizer Inc, Dimerix Bioscience Pty Ltd, Omeros Corp, Biogen Inc, Pharmalink AB, Retrophin Inc, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc, and Visterra Inc. The major players are particularly focusing on acquisitions and collaborations to strengthen their presence in the global glomerulonephritis treatment market.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

