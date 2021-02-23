All New 2021 Ram Vans For You At The Reliance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Bay City, Texas, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Ram is about to release, so we’re starting to release details about upcoming tracks for the 2021 model. There has never been a Ram that customers are not excited about, and this year’s options don’t seem to deviate from that rule.

From replicas of medium-sized Dakota pickup trucks to the fun 1500 Rebel TRX, a rugged built-in entertainment, Ram expands its offers to include trucks for all kinds of car owners.

For 2021, Ram is adding features to its vehicles to make them perform better, more fun to drive and better to look at. Although the Ram Heavy Duty series only receives cosmetic updates, the Ram 1500 has benefits from the new features available, including improvements in technology and towing enhancements. The incredible Ram 1500 TRX is also there and ready to hit the road with more power. The work-oriented ProMaster vans have been modified to improve handling.

The 2021 Ram 1500 receives several minor updates, including a head-up display and a digital camera-based rearview mirror. The Ram 1500 trims, equipped with an off-road package, can now display ride height, pitch and roll angles, transfer case position and accessory scales. With the exception of the optional entry-level Tradesman and Bighorn trim tabs, forward collision warnings with automatic emergency braking are standard. Available driver assistance packages with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and semi-autonomous parking assistant provide pedestrian detection for a safe driving experience. The Power-Folding Trailer Mirrors and a Wired Trailer Camera preparation kit will be available as standalone options. The new Snow Plow Kit adds a power-sliding rear window with a 220-amp alternator, plow wiring hardware and defroster.

The new product in the 2021 Ram 1500 lineup is the TRX model, the most powerful mass-produced pickup truck ever. This is due to the 702 hp, 650 lb-ft supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, which is an improved version of the engine onboard the FCA group’s infamous Hellcat vehicles. But the TRX is more than an engine swap. Significant modifications are made to the Chassis for increased durability and weight loss. Off-road performance improvements include adaptive shocks, stronger rear axle and locking rear differential.

The 2021 Ram Heavy Duty models achieve black-out beauty with the newly available limited night edition package. It rotates every bit of exterior chrome with black treatment, 20-inch wheels and badges on the grille. The 2021 Ram ProMaster City will now roll with more style, as the Tradesman Trim now comes with stunning alloy wheels. Safety has improved with fog lights available on tradesmen and wagon trims. The ProMaster van aims to improve van safety and ease of use. Crosswind Steering Assist is a standard tool. As if the Ram Vans didn’t get enough exciting additions for the new year, Ram is also offering its vehicles Uconnect 5, an improved infotainment system. The new system can be fully customized to the needs of the driver and can connect to Alexa for additional hands-free functionality and synchronization.

As always, you can count on the crew at Reliance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to take care of your buying needs.