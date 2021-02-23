Crown Labels: A Reliable Packaging Labels Manufacturer

Redditch, UK, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Crown Labels is a reliable manufacturer of packaging labels , providing such at competitive prices and high production standards. They have a well-equipped facility that they use to produce high-quality labels. Their products can meet the demands of various brand, even the most discerning ones because they have a vast selection of materials, colours, finishes, adhesives, shapes, and sizes.

They have everything on their website that their clients need to know. They have an article outlining the different uses of a packaging label. The labels give a product identification, contain and provide information to the consumers, and help in marketing and promotional purposes. Their website also has FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) so clients can have an idea of things that may be useful for them. Moreover, they explain the purposes of a packaging label, its impact on consumers, and the legal requirements for food packaging.

Another reason why Crown Labels is reliable is that they have various certifications showing how reputable they are. They are ISO 9001:2015 certified, meaning they are continuously manufacturing labels in line with the regulatory requirements. They help improve environmental sustainability, performance, compliance and achievement of goals because they are ISO 14001:2015 certified. On top of that, they are Zero 2 Landfill certified as they landfill 120,000 of wastes every year. Lastly, they are British Retail Consortium (BRC) certified as well, which means their products are suitable for food packaging.

Other than manufacturing labels, Crown labels also offers a variety of thermal printers. These printers come in different sizes and styles to suit various needs. They have rugged mobile printers with long battery life and are useful for many applications. They also sell desktop printers with tons of features and can work even without connecting them to a computer. Moreover, they have industrial printers perfect for high volume and high-speed printing.

They are confident in meeting the various needs of their clients because according to their website, “Crown Labels can print up to 8 colours in one pass on our presses. Our print capability includes both flexographic printed labels, and digitally printed labels. We print on a wide range of substrates including; paper, vinyl, and synthetics for small, medium or large print runs. We are able to offer a wide range of colours, shapes & sizes, adhesives, embellishments and finishing options for printed label applications.”

About Crown Labels

Crown Labels, established in 1987, was initially a manufacturer of plain labels and reseller of thermal films. Then throughout the years, they have invested in new label printing pieces of equipment, enabling them to make different labels for various industries. They’ve added drink, packaging, retail, promotional, transport, logistics, chemical and industrial labels in what they offer. Their print capability includes both flexographic printed and digitally printed labels using paper, vinyl, and synthetics for small, medium and large print runs. If you want them to manufacture your labels, visit their official website https://crownlabels.com You can also send them an email at enquiries@crownlabels.com or reach them through this number 01527 527 444.