Cost-Effective and Enterprise-Grade VDI Solutions from vDesk.works

Loondon, UK, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — The global provider of virtual desktops, vDesk.works offers easy to use and productive virtual desktop solutions at a very cost-effective rate for various different needs. The offered VDI as a Service solution is designed and developed by IT and software experts from different countries like the U.S.A., Panama, India, and Canada.

Since the rise of remote working and work from home solutions in 2020 due to the lockdowns, the demand for intuitive VDI as a service solutions has risen to a great extent. Not only the large enterprises are leveraging its benefits but vDesk.works has also made it possible for small organizations to work from home easily.

The service allows business organizations to access Windows-powered VDI as a Service solutions from anywhere in the world at any time of the day. The best part is that you can actually access your data, apps, and published desktop environment from anywhere in the world at any time of the day. vDesk.works has also reduced the overall operational and hardware expenses for all kinds of organizations as well.

The top features offered in vDesk.works’ VDI solutions include:

Secure and protected VDI environment

Cross device compatibility

Quick installation and access

Reduced hardware expenses

Zero downtime and data loss while facing disasters

Instantly scale as per business needs

Manage employees worldwide

Centralize data and app management

Feasible with all kinds of organizations

Interactive and easy to use dashboard

Give a call at 650-461-9170 | 469-908-0801 or get in touch with the team at Info@vDeskWorks.com.

About vDesk

vDesk.works is committed to helping organizations unlock innovation, engage customers, and boost productivity by providing fast and secure application delivery, desktop virtualization, and cloud-hosted virtual desktop solutions. With vDesk, users get a seamless work experience, and it has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. The team behind vDesk.works operate on a strong belief that application delivery and cloud computing solutions should be flexible, dynamic, and above all, simple to use. With a global customer base, vDesk.works is recognized as one of the leading players in application delivery, virtualization, and cloud technology markets.

The VDI as a Service solution offered by vDesk.works is a comprehensive solution and has been tried and tested for all kinds of business organizations, such as Business Development, Software Development, Healthcare, Human Resource, Engineering, and so on.

For the budding business looking for a one-stop remote working solution for their work from home needs, vDesk.works is definitely a good choice.

