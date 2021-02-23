Easysoft Legal Software Releases Document Upload Feature:Enhanced Features for Real Estate Attorneys and Legal Professionals

Jersey City, New Jersey, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Real estate lawyers and their staff everywhere face enormous amounts of required paperwork for closings from the 5-page CD (Closing Disclosure, required by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, CFPB), to contracts, 1099s, and other important documents that must be shared with the client.

Now, Easysoft Legal Software, a specialty software company founded in 1986 to help real estate attorneys and their staff automate the complex calculations and multiple data entry requirements of real estate transactions, has released an upgrade to the affordable, web-based software – called Real Estate Docs.

As the name implies, Real Estate Docs is a total document automation function. As part of the real estate settlement, a variety of documents are needed, including the deed, affidavit, mortgage docs, etc. This unique part of a real estate practice is that almost all documents share the same set of data related to the buyer/seller/property, etc.

That’s where Real Estate Docs comes in as a handy way for attorneys and their staff to virtually automate the document processing needs of the firm.

Easysoft is compliant, reliable, and trusted essential software that also features the ability to export to the attorney ledger, print checks, file 1099s directly from the software and more.

Easysoft Legal Software is a subsidiary of Leap Legal Software. Easysoft serves the needs of attorneys and legal professionals in family law and real estate practice.

If you would like more information about Easysoft Legal Software, or would like to see the product and want to schedule a personal demonstration, please contact Mark Afonso, Product Consultant at 1-800-905-7638 extension 1, or email mark-afonso@easysoft-usa.com or click here to schedule your demonstration around your schedule https://calendly.com/mark-afonso/easysoft-legal-software-demo