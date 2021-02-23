Creative Bioarray Launches Cutting Edge GPCR Screening Services

New York, US, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Bioarray recently launched the GPCR screening services, providing a comprehensive selection of binding and functional GPCR assays, offering a steady hand to scientists in identifying novel drug candidates from available molecule libraries.

G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), also known as seven-transmembrane domain receptors, play an indispensable role in the regulation of cell proliferation, division, and migration. It is estimated by researchers that about one-third to one-half of the marketed drugs act by binding themselves to GPCRs. Out of their vital importance in many important physiological functions and their extensive involvement in cell signal transduction, the design and application of high-throughput GPCR assays are critical for early drug discovery.

Currently, the mainstream of GPCR drug discovery methods involves not only the search for common ligands(such as agonists and antagonists) but also inverse agonists and allosteric modulators. However, early functional GPCR assays rely primarily on the measurement of G-protein-mediated 2nd messenger. Creative Bioarray’s GPCR screening services offer enriched active assay platforms in multiple direct functional readouts, including ligand binding, calcium flux, reporter assays, and internalization assays, etc.

Pros of Creative Bioarray’s GPCR screening services:

Multiple assays formats to choose;

High QC standards with an attractive price;

Rapid turnaround time;

Precise and reproducible result;

Pre-defined GPCR panel or customized GPCR panel;

A team with years’ experiences in serving customers

Creative Bioarray receives enthusiasm from both chemists and biologists due to the considerate and cost-effective services it provides. And the GPCR screening services provide the most comprehensive cell-based assays along with the fastest turnaround time in the industry for rapid efficacy, potency, and selectivity determination. GPCR screening services have now become a main kind of services Creative Bioarray offers.

About Creative Bioarray

Creative Bioarray is dedicated to providing its customers with innovative biotechnology products and services for research use, and hence to greatly enhance and drive innovation and standards in the biotechnology industry. As a well-recognized industry leader with more than 10 years of experience and in-house experts supported, Creative Bioarray has already countenanced research all around the world.