San Diego, USA, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — The Blockchain can be used to prevent document forgery. When documents reside in blocks inside the blockchain, they become permanent and immutable. A blockchain document has the strongest proof that it is unaltered and untampered with, and frozen in the state it was added in to the blockchain.

There are at least three main practical usages for the blockchain in relation to document preservation. First, it can prevent forgery and preserve legal documents, contracts, wills and testaments. Second, it provides the ultimate proof of originality and ownership of ideas. Third, it guarantees sensitive and important data remain unchanged.

A new startup, MINUSUS LLC was the first to harness the blockchain power for private use. The resulting software solution was released as a standalone App that can be installed on Windows 10. The App creates local private blockchain into which the user can drag and drop important documents. The blockchain containing these documents can then be itself distributed and shared among peers. Everyone is guaranteed access to original documents. This will prove very useful especially in the case of wills.

The App is called Blockchain Card. It is available under the personal security section of the Windows App Store. There is a free trial version option and the app is sold for $10. Read more about it at https://www.minusus.site or check it out in the App Store, search for Blockchain Card, here’s the link: https://www.microsoft.com/store/apps/9NX20X5FD0N0