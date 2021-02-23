Open call: We are looking for the Best Italian Creative Destination!

Barcelona, Spain, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Italy is culture, emotions, and diversity!

Three elements that convert it into a paradise for creative tourism, a kind of experiential tourism, internationally promoted by the Creative Tourism Network®.

However, Italy still does not count with any labeled Creative Friendly Destination. This certification, issued by Creative Tourism Network® awards the quality and adequacy of the creative tourism experiences offered by the destination, in this ever-growing market, as well as its ability to create a value chain for the whole territory.

In this regard, Creative Tourism Network®, coinciding with the celebration of 2021, the International Year of Creative Economy and Sustainable Development, opens a call to award the Best Italian Creative Destination.

The invitation is addressed to all types of tourist destinations, from small villages to large cities, to regions and islands, which focus on culture, creativity, and intangible heritage to reinvent their tourism model, especially in the current pandemic context.

A jury composed of international experts in tourism, creative industries, and cultural policies, will evaluate the applications submitted through the following form.

In addition to the winner, which will be promoted throughout the year by Creative Tourism Network®, all candidates will be granted a free webinar with the aim of training their local stakeholders in this growing market, as well as a 15% discount on membership.

The general objective of this campaign is to give greater visibility to the Italian wealth and attractiveness in terms of emotional tourism, within the international market!

Is your (Italian) destination, the best creative one?

Who can participate?

Exclusively public bodies that deal with tourism management (local governments, public administration, DMOs, the tourism promotion agency, the local tourism body, etc.)

How to participate?

It’s simple, fast, and free, … by simply filling the application form (in Italian or English) and sending it to info@creativetourismnetwork.org by February 28, 2021.

Why participate?

Because your potential to attract creative tourists deserves a prize! Yet Italy still has no destination labeled as “Creative Friendly”. For this reason, Creative Tourism Network® wants to support and give visibility to the destinations which, regardless of their characteristics, correspond to the profile sought. In addition to the winner award, all the applicants will be granted a free training webinar discount on membership.

What are the benefits?

The winning destination will be granted a year’s membership to join the Creative Tourism Network®, and the whole participants will benefit from a free webinar to train their local stakeholders on the concept of creative tourism.

We remain at your disposal for any doubt of suggestion.

E.mail: info@creativetourismnetwork.org