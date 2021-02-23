Glow Sticks Market 2019 – 2029 Boosted By Rising Demand | Key Players Northern Products, Inc., Cyalume, LUMICA USA, INC., Bessen Glow Technology Ltd.

Developing Countries to Present New Opportunities in the Glow Sticks Market

Introduced to the military applications as a flare alternative, adaption of glow sticks in civil security has augmented its demand. As per the United States Fire Administration (USFA), effective conspicuity exceedingly decreased the overall mortality rate and reduced possibility of accidents. As per the recommendations of USFA, the fluorescent glow sticks will be viable for usage in multiple situations. The demand and usage of the glow sticks in the past decade has been dominated by the developed countries like United States, Canada and European countries. The usage of glow sticks in the developing countries is still bleak. The infrastructure projects in developing countries have been receiving heavy endorsements in the recent past. The need for implementation of safety for road side workers regarding proper conspicuity is one of the major issues encountered in the developing countries. The introduction of the glow sticks to these countries as a means to alleviate number of fatalities will be fruitful for the manufacturers.

European regulation shift consumer preferences towards LED based glow sticks

REACH, a European regulation associated with Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals substances strives to lower the impact associated with the usage of chemical substances. The manufacturers and corporate end users working in European Union are required to have appropriate compliances regarding the usage of chemicals and products involving chemicals. The usage of chemical glow sticks in the European Union has been affected by the REACH regulation. The manufacturers are required to comply with the regulation while manufacturing glow sticks. The importers and commercial users are required to have appropriate information of the involved chemicals in the chemical luminescence glow sticks. This has led to the shift of the consumer and commercial preference towards the LED based glow sticks.

The recreational usage of glow sticks to increase demand in the coming decade

Adventure sports have become one of the cornerstone of the thrill seeking tourists. Over the years, scuba diving has evolved to become mainstream adventure sport. One of the most popular type of scuba diving is the night diving. According to Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), the usage of the primary LED lights and secondary glow sticks are recommended. This has attributed to the high demand of glow sticks in adventure sports. Due to the ease of use and dispensability, glow sticks have found their way into variety of adventure sports as emergency and safety light source. The glow sticks are also one of the popular choices for party supplies. Owing to this increasing demand in the civilian usage, the manufacturers have shown to have increased the glow stick colors.

The consumer inclination has led to the increased production of small glow sticks, i.e. lower than 10” size. The manufacturers have been striving to increase their sales by investing in multiple distribution channels. Currently, glow sticks are available through direct sales, specialty stores and online retail.

Manufacturers of glow sticks diversifying their portfolio for arts and recreational utilities

Some of the industry stakeholders working in the glow sticks market are Northern Products, Inc., Cyalume, LUMICA USA, INC., Bessen Glow Technology Ltd., Omniglow, The Glow Company UK Ltd., Sinoglow.com, Yiwu Findtoys Trading Co. Ltd. and Glow Fever among other players. The market for glow sticks is highly fragmented, due to multiple the involvement of multiple companies, especially fmor China that offer glow sticks and related luminescent accessories. The external sourcing by governmental institutions for glow sticks can be highly profitable for the current and emerging players in the glow sticks market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Glow sticks, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to the segments in the Glow sticks, such as geography, product type, glow color, and glow stick size.

Regional analysis for the Glow sticks includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe) East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea) South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia) Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

