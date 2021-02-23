Soldering Iron Pen Market 2019 – 2029 Boosted By Rising Demand | Key Players Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG, Apollo Seiko Europe BV

Demand in Electronics Industry to Drive Growth for Soldering Iron Pens

With the focus of the electronics industry towards scaling and multipurpose applications of technology, the demand for smaller and cost-efficient electronic components has garnered similar growth and changes in the recent past. As seen in the recent years, innovation in the applications of soldering iron pens have been increasing. With already known applications in electronic component soldering, solder iron pens are also being used in jewelry making, soldering vacuum tubes, and in some cases, auto repair. With the increasing applications of soldering iron pens, their sales have been increasing. With soldering iron pens being an inexpensive item, the replacement of these pen has been high in industrial usage.

DIY Usage of Soldering Iron Pens Attribute to Market Growth

In the past decade, there has been significant increase in the ‘do it yourself’ or DIY movement. The affordability involving products has been the key factor affecting the growth of the movement. Custom-made electronics for personal and commercial use have been increasing due to the DIY movement. Regarding DIY electronics, consumers have shown to handle all manufacturing intricacies, including the soldering of components, due to the availability of inexpensive soldering iron pens. Burn injuries involved with the use of standard soldering iron pens have led to the usage of cold soldering iron pens by some home and personal users.

Electric Source Soldering Iron Pens to Support Industrial Applications

Soldering iron pens can be classified by multiple categories, such as product type, wattage, power source, heat source, and sales channel. In terms of product type, soldering iron pens are available in two types – standard and temperature adjustable soldering iron pens. On the basis of wattage, soldering iron pens are available in three product offerings – less than 35 watts, 35 to 50 watts, and more than 50 watts. The power sources for soldering iron pens are conventional electric source or battery-powered. With the high usage of soldering iron pens in industrial applications with heating and brazing equipment, the preference of manufacturers is leaning towards electrical sources. The drawback of a battery powered soldering iron pen is mainly low efficiency in the heat development phase. The heat sources for soldering iron pens are divided in the mechanism for generating heat. Soldering iron pens can be heated with an electric source using a resistive heating element. Soldering iron pens can also come with a gas combustion mechanism using butane. Soldering iron pens are available via multiple sales channels such as modern trade, electronic component stores, electronic stores, and others. On the basis of the availability of soldering iron pen in regions, the study has been bifurcated into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Manufacturers of Soldering Iron Pens Working on Organic and Inorganic Growth

The competition space of the soldering iron pen market is fragmented. Multiple companies work in the heating and brazing tools industry. With a multitude of applications of heating and brazing tools, players in the market are striving to maintain their position in the market. Some of the key players manufacturing soldering iron pens are Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG, Apollo Seiko Europe BV, DEN-ON INSTRUMENTS Co., Ltd, Ega Master, Ersa GmbH, Guilbert Express, HSGM, Sam Outillage, TOYA S.A., Elektro Bersch, Weller Tools GmbH, Gerhard Scheifele GmbH, P. F. Freund & Cie. GmbH and others. The focus of players is towards stabilizing their position by working on organic factors, such as optimization of the manufacturing and logistics supply chains.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the soldering iron pen landscape, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to segments such as geography, product type, wattage, power source, heat source, and sales channel.

The soldering iron pen report covers exhaustive analysis on: Soldering Iron Pen Market Segments Soldering Iron Pen Market Dynamics Soldering Iron Pen Size Supply & Demand of Soldering Iron Pens Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies Involved Technology in Soldering Iron Pens Value Chain of the Soldering Iron Pen Market

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe) East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea) South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia) Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report on the soldering iron pen market provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per the segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the soldering iron pen industry In-depth market segmentation of soldering iron pen Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

