Camouflage Suit Market 2019 – 2029 Boosted By Rising Demand | Key Players Ghillie Suit Warehouse, Arcturus Gear, King’s camo, Tactical Concealment LLC

Global Camouflage Suit Market: Overview

Camouflage suits are primarily designed to resemble the background environment such as snow, sand, and foliage. The camouflage suit market is growing at a fast pace, owing to the increasing demand for the product for military and police personnel by governments. Many camouflage suits are heavy, which can only be used for military operations. Manufacturers operating in the market are developing lightweight camouflage suits for nature photographers and enthusiastic hunters. Moreover, Debbie Williams (Product Manager Soldier Clothing and Individual Equipment) stated that, current camouflage suits are slightly uncomfortable and tend to get very hot, even in normal climatic conditions. The US army soldier system center has already developed a fire-resistant camouflage suit by replacing burlap or jute with self-extinguishing fabric.

The first camouflage suit appeared at the start of the 20th century. Since then, the product has evolved a lot, and it still has enormous opportunities to develop. In the military, camouflage suits are mainly used by snipers to hide in the battleground for days. It has also been seen that some civilians purchase camouflage suits to commit crimes; this factor is hampering the sales of the product through online channels. Moreover, experienced military personnel think that, an ideal camouflage suit should be modular and able to be worn over a field uniform. Hence, manufacturers have robust opportunities to conduct R&D and develop improved versions of the camouflage suit.

Camouflage Suit Market to Grow with more than 13% CAGR over Forecast Period

The global market of camouflage suits is likely to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand of these suits by military organizations and enthusiastic nature photographers. According to Fact.MR, the market is likely to grow substantially during the forecast period. The camouflage suit market is dominated by the North America region, and this dominance is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The camouflage suit markets in Europe and Asian countries are expected to grow at a moderate level. Countries such as the U.S., India, China, Syria, Afghanistan, and Mexico are expected to significantly propel the demand for camouflage suits over the forecast period. Key players in the camouflage suit market are focused on developing versatile camouflage suits for specific military operations. In 2018, more than 3,500 camouflage suits were produced in the United States under the United States government contract for approximately 3,300 snipers in all three army units and for U.S. special operations soldiers.

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Camouflage Suits among Hunters and Photographers

The demand for lightweight camouflage suits amongst wildlife photographers has increased since the last decade. The demand for these suits has increased significantly in some countries where the hunting of animals is legal. Moreover, digital pixelated camouflage suits are gaining traction among consumers, which has proven effective outdoors. Moreover, the camouflage suits can be seen in the dark easily if an opponent is wearing a night vision camera. Some animals have ability to see in the dark very clearly. Manufacturers have the opportunity to develop rethink product development and offer new improved versions of camouflage suit, which will perform well in the nightfall operations.

Global Camouflage Suit Market: Segmentation

The camouflage suit market has been segmented into different parts based on covering, end use, sales channel, and region.

Based on covering, the camouflage suit market is segmented into: Cladded Non-cladded Others

Based on end use, the camouflage suit market is segmented into: Military Gaming Photography Hunting Others

Based on sales channel, the camouflage suit market is segmented into: Direct Sales Brick and Mortar Stores Online Retailers Supermarkets Others

Based on region, the camouflage suit market is segmented into: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA

Global Camouflage Suit Market: Key Players

In the global camouflage suit market, prominent manufacturers are focusing on developing versatile suits that would enhance the safety of military personnel. Government initiatives for developing more fire-resistant camouflage suits are expected to create new opportunities for manufacturers over the forecast period. Some key market participants are Ghillie Suit Warehouse, Arcturus Gear, King’s camo, Tactical Concealment LLC, TrueTimber, Kryptek, Predatorcamo, Huntworth Gear, Natural Gear, Camo System, First Lite Performance Hunting, Veil Camo LLC, Prois Hunting, and DayOne Camouflage, among other prominent players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the camouflage suit market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for the camouflage suit market. The research report provides analysis and information according to the camouflage suit market segmented into covering, end use, sales channel, and region.

The camouflage suit markets report covers exhaustive analysis on: Camouflage suit market segments Camouflage suit market dynamics Camouflage suit market size Supply & demand of camouflage suit Current trends/issues/challenges Competition & companies involved Technology Value chain

Regional analysis for camouflage suit market includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe) CIS and Russia Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information of qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the camouflage suit market. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments of the camouflage suit market. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current, and projected market size. in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape of market Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

