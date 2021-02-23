Benzyl Acetate Market Report -2030 Share With Top Companies Hubei Phoenix Chemical Company, Gayatri Minerals and Chemicals, SensaChem

Benzyl Acetate Market: Introduction

Benzyl acetate is an organic Ester produced by the condensation of benzyl alcohol and acetic acid. Benzyl acetate is a transparent liquid which is used in application products such as shampoo, air fresheners, detergent, soap, perfume, cologne, bleach, deodorants and dishwashing liquid. Benzyl acetate has a pleasant sweet aroma and was typically found in wide varieties of flower. Benzyl acetate is widely used in production of cosmetic and personal care products.

Benzyl acetate is one of the most extensively used of perfumery material and especially for the production of jasmine and gardenia fragrances. Also, benzyl acetate has a widely used in cosmetics products along with perfumery owing to its pleasant fragrance. Benzyl acetate is prepared by the reaction of benzyl chloride and sodium acetate.

Benzyl acetate is a mix of Jasmin and essential oils which found in ylang-ylang and neroil. Benzyl acetate has a pleasant & sweet aroma which found in reminiscent of jasmine and is used in personal care products like sun screen lotions, body lotions and hairs creams etc.

It is the compounds which is attractive to males of various species of orchid bees. It is collected through bees from intra-specific pheromone. Thus benzyl acetate also find application in apiculture where it is used in baits to collect bees. Benzyl acetate natural source are from varieties of flowers like jasmine, apple and pear.

Benzyl Acetate Market: Dynamics

The rising demand for benzyl acetate from all such applications like perfumery, health & hygiene products, cosmetics etc. is predicted to drive the global benzyl acetate market in the next few years. Benzyl acetate market is projected to grow at fast pace and achieve stable long term growth. Benzyl acetate market is witnessing increasing demand in food and beverages, soaps, detergents, cosmetics etc. It is use in solvent form in manufacture of fine chemicals and its use in the production of inks, coating is further expected to fuel market growth.

Countries such as China, Indonesia, Thailand and others having high for benzyl acetate demand given the high concentration of manufacturing hubs focused on personal care and cosmetic products in these countries. These factors are ultimately generating positive prospects for the demand of benzyl acetate market. As the fragrance and flavor industry is also expected to record a spectacular growth in upcoming years, thus the market for benzyl acetate is also expected to benefit from this trend.

Benzyl Acetate Market: Segmentation

The global Benzyl Acetate market can be segmented on the basis of type, vessel type and material.

On the basis of Product, Global Benzyl acetate market is segmented into: Synthetic Benzyl Acetate Natural Benzyl Acetate

On the basis of Applications, Global Benzyl acetate market is segmented into: Flavor and Fragrance Chemical Processing

On the basis of End Use Industry, Global Benzyl acetate market is segmented into: Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Chemicals & Materials Food & Beverages Others

Benzyl Acetate Market: Regional Outlook

Asia pacific is projected as the fastest growing market for benzyl acetate; the chief reason behind the benzyl acetate demand is countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand because the population of these countries is growing stupendous rate and this is helping in increase in the overall customer base for cosmetic & personal care products.

These rapid economic development of these countries and the purchase power parity of the citizen of these countries is increasing and these factors are resulting in intensifying demand & ever increasing customer base in these countries. Similarly, Latin America, Middle East, and parts of Africa are witnessing growth from last few years even as growth has stalled in developed regions of North America and Europe. However, demand for natural benzyl acetate is projected to grow substantially in North America & Europe regions, given the increasingly stringent regulations on chemical ingredients and growing preference for natural extract products.

Benzyl Acetate Market: Key Participant

Some of the key players in the global Benzyl Acetate Market are listed below: Hubei Phoenix Chemical Company Gayatri Minerals and Chemicals Hangzhou J&H Chemical Jinan Haohua Industry Tessenderlo Fine Chemicals Shanghai Meicheng Chemical Wuhan Fortuna Chemical Hangzhou Dayangchem Ibis Chemie International SensaChem Elan Chemical Company Krupa Scientific Wuhan Senwayer Century chemical Zouping Mingxing Chemical Karl H. Boddin Chemiehandel

The research report on the Benzyl Acetate Market presents a comprehensive assessment, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Benzyl Acetate Market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, vehicle type, and sales channel.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Scenario Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in Benzyl Acetate market Competition & Companies involved in Benzyl Acetate market Technology used in Benzyl Acetate Market Value Chain

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics) Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS) Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The Benzyl Acetate Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with Benzyl Acetate market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Benzyl Acetate market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing Benzyl Acetate market dynamics in the industry In-depth Benzyl Acetate market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape in Benzyl Acetate market Strategies of key players and products offered in Benzyl Acetate market Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on Benzyl Acetate market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

