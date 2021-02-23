HDPE Pipes Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2030 | JM Eagle Inc., Polyplastic Group, IPEX Inc.

HDPE Pipes: Introduction

HDPE pipes refers to pipes that are manufactured from high density polyethylene (HDPE). They are also called sometimes as thermoplastics pipes. The HDPE pipes are flexible plastics pipes used for various application such as rural irrigation, gas mains, water mains, slurry transfer lines, drainage system pipeline, electrical and communication system conduits etc. HDPE pipes are composed from the thermoplastic polymer HDPE, which has high levels of water resistance. It has strong molecular bond appropriate for high pressure pipelines.

The HDPE pipes are used regularly in gas pipelines because the weight of HDPE pipe is lower and it is highly corrosion resistant. HDPE pipes are also highly durable material and cost effective. The HDPE pipe is flexible and durable and it can be bent for 25 times to normal pipes diameter.

HDPE Pipes: Market Dynamic

The HDPE pipes are also used for supply of drinking water. In various countries of the world, water shortages are influencing the local economies and community living standards. The respective governments are launching initiatives to improve their wastewater infrastructure and drinking water system, which is bound to drive the growth of HDPE pipes in the upcoming years.

Due to the continuous demand of water infrastructure in all developing regions, HDPE pipes market is bound to grow. The developing countries are aggressively working on the development of their sewage system, thus the demand of HDPE pipes has also increased. HDPE pipes offer various advantage such as it is light in weight, has long lifecycle, provides flexibility, is resistant to corrosion and they offer leak free coverage. Further, the development of the sewage removal infrastructure is foreseen to decidedly affect the development of HDPE pipes market.

In oil & gas industry the companies are trying to adopt the HDPE pipes as an alternative of steel pipe. The key reason for adoption of HDPE pipe in such applications is that it has less cost as compared to steel pipe. Other advantages of HDPE pipes include chemical resistance, high tensile strength and easy handling. The expanding utilization of HDPE pipes in the oil and gas industry is projected to drive the development of the HDPE pipes market over upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact on HDPE Pipes

Since the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the world from start of the year 2020, the disease has spread about every country around the world. The HDPE Pipes industry has been impacted severely by the ongoing pandemic (Covid-19) crisis. The impact of COVID-19 include shortage of subcontractors and materials, supply chain disruptions, and the termination of contracts to control expenses. The HDPE Pipes market has experienced negative growth during the pandemic time, however it is expected to gain traction within short span of time with resumption of the economic activites.

HDPE Pipes: Market Segmentation

The HDPE Pipes market can be segmented by product type and application wise:

By product type, the HDPE Pipes Market can be segmented as: PE80 PE63 PE100RC PE100 Others

By Application type, the HDPE Pipes Market can be segmented as: Agriculture & Irrigation Sewage System Water Supply Oil & Gas Others

HDPE Pipes: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the worldwide HDPE Pipes market can be divided into Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America and South America. The North America region is a significant market for HDPE Pipes.

The Asia-Pacific market also holds significant market share in HDPE pipes market, driven by high demand from the irrigation and water & wastewater sectors. Various fast growing economies in the region have developed their industrial and agriculture activity as well as oil & gas exploration activities. The expected demand of HDPE pipes in Asia-Pacific region is projected to be driven by countries such as India, and Southeast Asian countries.

The market in Europe holds significant opportunities for HDPE pipes given the continuous refurbishment of old water & irrigation infrastructure in the region.

HDPE Pipes: Market participant

Some of the example of market participants in the global HDPE Pipes market, JM Eagle Inc. Polyplastic Group IPEX Inc. Radius system Lane Enterprises, Inc. Prinsco, Inc. Blue Diamond Industries, LLC Uponor Oyj United Poly Systems Mexichem WL Plastics Dura-Line Corp.

