Talc Alternatives Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2029 | Nouryon, Evonik Industries, Imerys S.A., Cabot Corporation, Cargill, Ingredion

Talc Alternatives – Replacing Mineral Talc Due to Increased Awareness

Talc, a powder that absorbs moisture and odor, serves as a lubricant and provides an astringent effect to the skin. There has been a negative perception in the minds of people in the recent past due to lawsuits on talc manufacturing companies such as Johnson & Johnson regarding their usage of asbestos in talcum powder, which has had a massive impact on the talc market. Talc is also reported to be cancerous and even poisonous if inhaled or swallowed; thus, there has been an increase in regulations regarding the usage of talc. Keeping this in mind, companies have begun to develop talc alternatives from various natural materials such as corn starch, arrowroot powder, silica, etc. These talc alternatives not only fulfill the demands regarding talc but also add their own benefits. For e.g., corn starch is softer than talc; baking soda can better deodorize the air, etc.

To remain “ahead” of your competitors, request for a sample –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4225

Talc Alternatives Creating a White Space for Itself in Other Industries

Talc alternatives are also taking up a significant share of what was previously occupied by talc in industries such as paper and pulp, plastic, and others. Talc alternatives can perform functions similar to talc, thus, are used as fillers in the paper and pulp industry, or as a glidant in the pharmaceutical industry. Talc alternatives are made up of natural materials, and therefore, can be easily occupied in food, fertilizer, insecticide, and cosmetic industries with increased sustainability.

Talc Alternatives Market to Boom Due to Increased Awareness, Despite Rate of Innovation Being Slow, Yet Promising

Thousands of lawsuits filed in the past against Johnson and Johnson and Shower to Shower described these talcum powders to cause ovarian cancer due to the presence of asbestos. This, along with other harmful effects of talc, has made companies look for developing talc alternatives. Although research is currently slow, increased awareness regarding talc shall push companies to look for alternatives. E.g., Johnson and Johnson themselves have shifted from talc to corn starch to produce their baby powder. Talc alternatives are usually manufactured using natural and plant-based products, thus giving increased consumer confidence to the product.

Even other end industries are looking for talc alternatives, as these tend to perform functions better. Corn starch is a better alternative to spray insecticides, being a natural anti-caking agent. Tapioca starch is utilized as a glidant in the pharmaceutical industry, as it performs functions better than talc. Such talc alternatives will shape the framework for the growth of the market.

Corn-based Talc Alternatives to Lead Growth

The talc alternatives market is segmented by source material, product claim, sales channel, end-use industry, and region. Talc alternatives are often produced from sources such as silica, zinc oxide, corn, rice, arrowroot, kaolin clay, and others. Out of these sources, talc alternatives produced from silica consist of a significant share of the market, while tremendous growth is observed in talc alternative developed using corn starch. Other sources are also increasing in popularity due to their inherent benefits over others. Talc alternatives are segmented according to the claims made by companies producing them. These primarily include organic, vegan, and gluten-free claims. The most traction is shown by vegan talc alternatives in the food and cosmetic industry.

Talc alternatives are sold through both, direct and indirect channels. Direct channels control the market due to the sheer volume of sales. Indirect sales channels include hypermarket/supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, retail stores, spas and salons, online retail, and other modern trade channels. The indirect sales channel segment that has been showing maximum growth in the recent past for talc alternative is retail stores. End-use industries employing talc alternatives are paper, plastic, paints, ceramics, cosmetics, rubber, insecticides & fungicides, and other relevant industries. The cosmetics industry will be the market leader in the consumption of talc alternatives; however, the paper and paints industries will give it tough competition. The global market for talc alternatives can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Europe to Lead while South Asia to Create its Mark

Currently, the European region is making large strides toward the increased usage of talc alternatives, due to more substantial presence of paper, paint, and cosmetic industries that use talc alternatives as a raw material. Widespread knowledge about the ill-effects of talc in European countries has led to large restrictions on talc in the European market. This allowed the advent of safer talc alternatives in the industries of the region, driving the growth of the talc alternatives market in the region. The talc alternatives market is projected to show steady growth over the forecast period in the European region, considering these factors.

Currently, South Asia is surging in the talc alternatives market, primarily due to the high population and increase in the industries manufacturing paper, paint, and plastics in the region. Other regions will also follow suit regarding growth in in talc alternatives market.

Fragmented Market with Numerous Players Providing Talc Alternatives from Various Sources

The market of talc alternatives is quite fragmented, as a number of companies provide these talc alternatives manufactured from various sources.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4225

Some of the players providing talc alternatives are Nouryon, Evonik Industries, Imerys S.A., Cabot Corporation, Cargill, Ingredion, ADM, Tata & Lyle, Penford Food Ingredients, BENEO, Thai Flour, Golden Agriculture, Rubamin, EverZInc, Hindustan Zinc, GHC, etc. The talc alternatives majorly produced by these companies are as below:

Silica-based: Nouryon, Evonik Industries, Imerys S.A., Cabot Corporation

Corn-based: Cargill, Ingredion, ADM, Tata & Lyle

Rice-based: Penford Food Ingredients, Ingredion, BENEO, Thai Flour, Golden Agriculture

Zinc oxide based: Rubamin, EverZInc, Hindustan Zinc, GHC.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the talc alternatives market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to the segments in the talc alternatives market, such as geography, type, source, manufacturers, and sales channel.

The talc alternatives market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Talc Alternatives Market Segments Talc Alternatives Market Dynamics Talc Alternatives Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies Involved Technology in the Talc Alternatives Market Value Chain of the Talc Alternatives Market

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordics, Russia, BENELUX, Rest of Europe) Asia (India, China, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of South Asia) Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report on the talc alternatives market provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per the segments of the market. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of the parent market Changing market dynamics in the Talc Alternative industry In-depth market segmentation of Talc Alternative Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape of the Talc Alternative market Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4225/S

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: