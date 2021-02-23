Chloroacetonitrile Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2031

Several epidemiological researches show that chloroacetonitrile can present a hazard to human health, and it exists on many hazardous substance lists, being cited by Department of Transportation (DOT) and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), however no occupational exposure limits have been established for chloroacetonitrile.

Breathing chloroacetonitrile cause irritation in nose, lungs, and lead to shortness of breath, and other health issues associated with it, could hinder the growth in chloroacetonitrile market. The graving health concerns related to chloroacetonitrile are prompting the manufacturers of chloroacetonitrile to embrace advancing technology to lessen the damaging impact of chloroacetonitrile.

Chloroacetonitrile is highly used as an eluent in mass spectroscopy or liquid chromatography, however the highly toxic nature and its need for very extreme storage conditions, continue to increase challenges for the players in chloroacetonitrile market, as the users are rapidly exploring and adopting the substitutes for chloroacetonitrile to avoid any kind of health-related menace.

Amid a scenario, where the high number of health hazards associated with chloroacetonitrile continue to create hurdles for the chloroacetonitrile market players, they eye at the regions with booming pesticide, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other related industries, as a ray of hope. The chloroacetonitrile market players need to make some breakthrough in their strategy to avoid permanent stagnation.

Market Introduction

Chloroacetonitrile is a colorless and transparent fuming liquid having a pungent odour, and shows a good solubility in alcohol and ether. Chloroacetonitrile is also known as cyanide chloromethane, and is highly toxic in nature. It has also been seen that the oxidation of chloroacetonitrile in the presence of hydrogen peroxide can lead to the formation of cyanide, which is very harmful for human health. Chloroacetonitrile is stable at normal conditions, but it can react with acids, moisture, or strong oxidizing agents.

Chloroacetonitrile will produce toxic vapors of hydrogen chloride on reacting with water. Chloroacetonitrile needs very extreme storage conditions with good ventilation and low temperature, due to its high toxicity and moderate flash point. Food additives, oxidants, and acids can react with chloroacetonitrile. Hence, it should be stored away from these chemicals. Analytical methods such as liquid chromatography or mass spectroscopy use chloroacetonitrile as an eluent additive. Chloroacetonitrile is also used by chemical industries as a raw material for the synthesis of organic chemical compounds and for analytical reagents.

Chloroacetonitrile is also used in many pharmaceutical industries as an intermediate compound. Chloroacetonitrile is used by the pesticide industry in the synthesis of fumigants whose toxic vapours are used to poison and kill pests.

Market Dynamics

The rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry will be of good help for the chloroacetonitrile market growth. Various industries and organizations carrying out the research and development of new products have created the need for analytical labs, which will help the chloroacetonitrile market to grow. The need for analytical labs created by various educational sectors will also help in the growth of the chloroacetonitrile market. The growth in the demand for organic chemicals will also boost the chloroacetonitrile market. The fast growing agricultural sector and its demand for pesticides and fertilizers is another driver for the chloroacetonitrile market. New alternatives in the market for fumigants can slow down the growth of the chloroacetonitrile market. The slightly higher cost of chloroacetonitrile may slower its market growth. The storage conditions and toxic nature of chloroacetonitrile can also slow down its market growth.

Market Segmentation

The chloroacetonitrile market is segmented on the following basis:

By Application:

Raw Material Organic Synthesis Analytical Reagents

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Pesticides

By End User:

Fertilizer and Pesticide Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Analytical Laboratories

Regional Outlook

China, being a fast growing sector in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and pesticide industries, will be a good platform for the growth of the chloroacetonitrile market in the near future. The North American region, with its slow growth in chemical production and good growth in the pesticide as well as the pharmaceutical industry, will help the chloroacetonitrile market to grow up to a certain extent.

Some regions of Latin America with a good growth in the chemical industry and slowly growing pesticide industry will also help the chloroacetonitrile market to grow. The European region, being a good chemicals producing region, along with good pharmaceutical industrial growth and moderately growing pesticide industry, will prove to be a prominent market for chloroacetonitrile. Japan, having a slow growth in the chemical as well as pesticide industry, but having a sound growth in the pharmaceutical industry, will be helping the chloroacetonitrile market grow to some extent. India, being another fast growing market in the chemical as well as pesticides and pharmaceutical industrial sectors, will be a very good platform for the growth of the chloroacetonitrile market.

The Middle Eastern and African region, having moderate growth in the chemical industrial sector and slow growth of the pharmaceutical and pesticide industries, will stagnate the chloroacetonitrile market growth. The South East Asian and Pacific regions, having moderate growth in the pesticide, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries in recent years, will also help the chloroacetonitrile grow in the near future.

List of Market Participants

Following are the key market participants involved in the chloroacetonitrile market:

Merck KGaA

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

ChemTik

Acadechem Company Limited

MP Biomedicals, LLC

Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fischer Scientific

Angene Chemical

Phion Ltd.

Finetech Industry Limited

Tractus

Toronto Research Chemicals

