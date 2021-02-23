Meat Industry Cleaning and Disinfection Products Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2031

Meat and poultry products remain the all-time consumer favorites, owing to its mainstay in the food industry and rich protein concentration. High nutritional profile and enticing taste remain the key factors responsible for spurring the demand for meat despite challenges over plant-based alternatives. Rising need for sanitizing and disinfecting meat products to ensure healthy consumption is likely to provide the fillip to sales of meat industry cleaning and disinfection products. Importance in terms of ensuring the safety of foods produced is fostering demand for meat industry cleaning and disinfection products.

Surging demand for food hygiene protocols across various food industry segments is also one of the macro trends influencing sales of meat industry cleaning and disinfection products. Manufacturers of meat industry cleaning and disinfection products, via new product developments, are vying to contribute to development and implementation of new generations of meat industry cleaning and disinfection products with better functionalities.

Regardless of product type, the meat industry cleaning and disinfection products must be subjected to stringent verification to achieve the appropriate measure of concentration for use. While too little quantity of meat industry cleaning and disinfection products may result in under-efficacy, too much of meat industry cleaning and disinfection products can yield unexpected residues that don’t comply with the standards.

Cleaning and disinfection in meat plants: An Overview

Cleaning and disinfection of meat plants and factories is a key component of Good Hygiene Practice. Cleaning and disinfection are considered to be highly important in the meat industry. The global demand for meat industry’s cleaning and disinfection products is expected to rise during the forecast period, due to high importance given to factors such as reduction of risks posed by food hazards, presenting a hygienic visual appearance, and avoiding pest infestation, among others. Meat industry cleaning and disinfection products are manufactured as per the laws governing food hygiene. The global meat industry growth has been largely positive so far, with an increase in meat production by almost 20% from the previous decade. As a result, the demand for cleaning and disinfection products is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

Meat industry cleaning and disinfection products: Dynamics

The global meat industry has witnessed a rapid growth in the last decade, with production even nearing double digit figure in some regions, in terms of percentage growth. Cleaning and disinfection products are regarded by the meat industry as crucial to keep a check on the multiplication of microorganisms. The need for cleaning and disinfection products arises from the current inability to ensure pathogen free meat production from live animals. Such conditions are expected to prevail well beyond the forecast period. In addition, manufacturers of machine washing equipment are emphasizing on technology integration to enable faster and more efficient cleansing. The Asia Pacific region represents key growth opportunities for the global meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market during the forecast period.

Global meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market: Segmentation

Globally, the meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market has been segmented as –

On the basis of soil type, the global meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market is segmented as –

Fats, oils & greases

Proteins

Lime scale

Rubber marks

Corrosion deposits

Adhesives

Inks & dyes

Carbohydrates & starches

Others (Algae, Fungi, etc.)

On the basis of substrate, the global meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market is segmented as –

Stainless steel

Zinc and Aluminium

Concrete

Mild Steel

Paints

Plastic and rubbers

On the basis of product type, the global meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market is segmented as –

Manual cleaning Clothes Mops Brushes Pads Others

Foam cleaning (alkalis, acids, chelates, solvents, etc.)

Spray (chemicals)

Fogging (detergent solutions)

Machine Washing Automatic machines Semi-automatic machines



On the basis of region, the global meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market is segmented as –

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) Nordic (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APeJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan) Greater China India South Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APeJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The North America region is expected to spearhead the growth of the meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market, owing to a large, well-established, and a highly regulated food industry. Developing countries and regions, such as India, greater China, and other ASEAN countries are anticipated to play a key role in positively influencing the growth of the global meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market during the forecast period. This is attributed to a more intensive use of protein meal in feed rations in these countries.

Global Meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market are –

Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc.

Alpha Products

Crown Chemical, Inc.

Christeyns NV

Milestone Chemicals

DeVere Company, Inc.

