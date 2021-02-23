Camel Milk Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2031

Camel milk is finding extensive applications in food supplements, owing to its profile rich of necessary nutrients and health-promoting molecules. Camel milk is a natural probiotic that aids in enhancement of the digestive health by a significant level, which is fostering their adoption in pharmaceuticals. Camel milk is also penetrating at a healthy level as an ingredient in the food and beverage industry, owing to rising demand for functional food products with health benefits.

Rising demand for supplements rich in calcium and vitamins is on a consistent rise, which is favoring the rise in adoption of camel milk as a rich source of calcium and vitamin B1. Nutritional and therapeutic characteristics of camel milk has stimulated the emergence of camel milk as a super food, with a multitude of applications making use of camel milk. Sales of camel milk products via online channels is gaining high prominence, owing to economic prices and availability of a wide-range of products. Moreover, convenience associated with door-step delivery along with attractive offers and discounts are encouraging customers to resort to online channels for making purchases of camel milk products. Producers of camel milk are working on retaining the nutritional proficiency of their products in a bid to attract new customer segments with increased concerns regarding health and wellness.

Market Outlook

Camel milk is traditionally known to have many medicinal properties. Due to a growing trend for niche and nutritious products, camel milk market has witnessed a tremendous growth in the past few years. Camel milk market especially saw an upsurge, since many dairy companies have expanded their product portfolio to include camel milk. Camel milk is native to the regions where camels are found and reared extensively. But in recent times, the consumption of camel milk has become very prominent in other regions as well.

Major markets, which are expected to register high growth in the camel milk market are U.S., U.K., Australia, Malaysia and India. The camel milk market is completely walled by growth opportunities as it is experiencing key developments in all major sectors such as the expansion of distribution outlets, product portfolio expansion, regional and global expansions and new establishment of the camel milk producing companies. Being supported by science, camel milk is also being increasingly recognized as a natural medicine to cure autism and diabetes and also for the treatment of diabetes type II, Hepatitis and autoimmune disorders.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Demand for camel milk has outpaced the supply. Owing to the huge demand in the U.S., the Australian camel milk producers are under pressure keeping up in the industry. These camel milk producers which initially began operating in the camel milk business as an alternative source of income have now become powerhouses in the Australian industry. Besides, the camel milk producers are also slowly aiming to expand the applications of camel milk other segments. Major producers are located in the Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific. Moreover, key players in the food and beverage industry are also extending their support to scale up the worldwide production of camel milk.

For instance, in 2014, the company Chr. Hansen A/S launched a forum to publicize the camel milk and cheese production, in order to support and generate potential revenue for the small-scale camel owners in North Africa. It is also speculated that 50% of the annual camel milk produced in Kenya and Ethiopia is wasted owing to poor infrastructure and lack of proper storage facilities in North Africa. However, the camel milk market has been met with backlashes from the vegan community. The recent developments which are fuelling the growth of the camel milk market need to be scrutinized for to develop and organized plan for the market, which will boost the growth of the camel milk market.

Global Camel Milk: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product form, the camel milk market is segmented as-

Fresh

Frozen

Freeze-Dried

On the basis of nature, the camel milk market is segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis, the camel milk market is segmented as-

Household

Industry

Food Industry Confectionery Frozen Desserts

Beverage Industry Smoothies Milkshakes Infant Formula

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care

On the basis of packaging, the camel milk market is segmented as-

PET Bottles

Carton Packs

Pouches

Global Camel Milk Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the camel milk market are Lokhit Pashu Palak Sansthan (LPPS), Aadvik Foods and Products Pvt. Ltd., Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products (EICMP), QCamel, The Camel Milk Co. Australia Pty Ltd., Desert Farms Inc., VITAL CAMEL MILK LTD, UK Camel Milk Ltd, Camilk Dairy, VeryRareOnline, Dandaragan Camel Dairies Pty Ltd, The Good Earth Dairy, DromeDairy Naturals and Al Ain Farms amongst others.

