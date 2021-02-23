Industrial Margarine Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2031

With rising demand for bakery and confectionery products in the food and beverage industry industrial margarine is finding extensive application in these products. Margarines act as an emulsifier, providing organoleptic characteristics to the final product and also increases shelf-life. This is fostering the demand for industrial margarine in the baking industry.

Reasonable price of margarine and low fat content as compared to the butter are the key factors fueling demand in the industrial margarine market. Manufacturers in the bakery industry are using industrial margarine on a large scale to increase the sales by offering low-fat and low-calorie baked products, targeting health conscious consumers.

Manufacturers in the industrial margarine market are giving high preference to plant as a source to produce margarine, in order to control the level of hydrogenation. Use of plant as a source is also increasing owing to the significant rise in vegan and vegetarian population.

However, stringent regulations against the consumption of industrially produced trans fats across regions is hampering the growth of industrial margarine market. The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a program called Replace to eliminate industrially produced trans fats completely from the global food supply chain. This has led manufacturers in the industrial margarine market to focus on producing new trans-fat free margarine products.

Industrial margarine is a non-dairy product. Industrial margarine is used as a substitute for butter, but the properties and taste vary a lot. Butter is made up of butterfat, water and proteins whereas Industrial margarine consist of refined vegetable oil, sometimes animal fat. Both are used in cooking, baking or as spreads in various dishes to enrich its taste and The key drivers of global Industrial margarine market are higher consumption of Industrial margarine in underdeveloped countries because of greater value for money and multiple usages. Margarine market is growing in developed regions with a lot of product innovation and growing food service industry.

Other drivers that fuel global Industrial margarine market are changing customer habits. The major restraining factors for Industrial margarine market could be government regulations on manufacturing and marketing of such products (licensing, labeling among others), substitute products available in the Industrial margarine market is among others. Rising health concerns and growing obesity are other potential restraining factors.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Demand for Industrial margarine is increasing due to the rising preference of consumers for natural products such as Industrial margarine. However, demand for Industrial margarine is less in comparison to butter as Industrial margarine consists of additives. Decreasing price difference between butter and Industrial margarine and increasing home-baking trend drives the demand for the market. There is rising trend of natural food consumption due to the shift in consumer preference for processed foods.

In Industrial margarine market, there is rising trend of adding salt. There is increasing demand for Industrial margarine owing to the growing food television culture that emphasizes the benefits of Industrial margarine consumption. BakeMark UK launched baking fats that are used in cakes and pastries. Baking fat consists of Industrial margarine. Several Industrial margarine companies promoted their products by emphasizing that their products lack trans-fat.

Global Industrial Margarine Market: Segmentation

The global Industrial margarine market is segmented on the basis of types, form, application, and region

On the basis of types, the global Industrial margarine market is segmented into:-

Spreadable

All Purpose

Butter Blend

On the basis of form, the global Industrial margarine market is segmented into:-

Hard

Soft

On the basis of applications, the global Industrial margarine market is segmented into:-

Food and Beverages Bakery Products Confectionery Snacks Sauces and Dressings Dairy and Ice-cream Ready to Eat Meals Baby Food Others

Nutritional/Dietary Supplements

On the basis of regions, the global Industrial Margarine market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Global Industrial Margarine Market: Key Players

Some of the few players identified in the global Industrial Margarine market include ConAgra (US), Bunge (Germany), Puratos (Belgium), Associated British Foods (US), Fuji Oil (Japan), Richardson International (Italy), Royale Lacroix (Belgium), Aigremont (Belgium), Vandemoortele (Belgium), NMGK Group (Russia), EFCO Group (Russia), and Wilmar International (Singapore).

