Fiber Fortified Beverages Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2031

Market Outlook: Fiber Fortified Beverages

The digestive system is responsible for catalyzing the food products consumed and absorption of vitamins and minerals from food and nutritional supplements, maintaining the digestive health is a very important factor in optimizing nutrient intake and preventing deficiency-related bodily conditions. Owing to this, the demand for fiber-based food and beverages is increasing in the global market. One of the newest product in the category of fiber-based products is fiber fortified beverages. Currently, the beverage manufacturers are offering fiber fortified beverages as one of the newest drink to increase fiber intake.

Adding fibers in beverages adds functionality to drink or provides an additional value to consumers such as fiber fortified beverages. Functional beverages have already become the part of today’s healthy lifestyle but consumers are also seeking for products that offer some extra added health benefits such as fiber fortified beverages. Increasing problems related to digestion, consumers are seeking for products enriched with high fiber content.

Consumers are looking for ways to add fiber to their daily routine as it is helpful in problem-related to constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, and other health problems related to digestive system. Owing to this beverage manufacturers are launching wide range of fiber fortified beverages. Range of fiber fortified beverages includes berries based flavored fiber fortified beverage, fiber fortified drinkable yogurt, fiber fortified water, and many others.

Reasons for Covering Fiber Fortified Beverages as a Title

Increasing fiber intake in daily routine life may lower risk for developing digestive problems and other chronic diseases. For instance, to consume high fiber content food, consumers are primarily preferring for products which are easy to consume. To meet the rising demand of consumers seeking for high fiber content food and beverages, fiber fortified beverages is one of the solutions for consumer needs. For instance, as per the “Dietary Guidelines for Americans”, the adequate intake for fiber for men is 38 gram per day and for women, it is 25 gram per day, but intakes average is only 15 gram per day.

Owing to this, it is expected that fiber fortified beverages are one of the preeminent options for consumers seeking for products enriched with high fiber contents. Furthermore, consumer awareness regarding better ways to pull off problems related digestive system and other health-related issues, consumers are seeking towards the consumption of food and beverages enriched with fiber. This factor has compelled the beverage manufacturers to offer fiber fortified beverages with health benefits.

Global Fiber Fortified Beverages: Market Segment

On the basis of type, the global fiber fortified beverage market has been segmented as –

Regular

Flavored Tropical Fruits Berries Others

Milk based Drinks

On the basis of distribution channel, the global fiber fortified beverage market has been segmented as –

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Food & Drink Specialty Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

On the basis of region, the global fiber fortified beverage market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Fiber Fortified Beverages Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the business of fiber fortified beverages are The Coca-Cola Company, Sanitarium, Karma Wellness Water, Califia Farms, hello water, Abbott Laboratories, and others.

